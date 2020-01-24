BBC World Service - Newshour, Coronavirus: WHO decides not to report a global health emergency

The travel restrictions imposed on Wuhan extended to at least four other Chinese cities

Despite the travel restrictions imposed on Wuhan due to the corona virus and extended to at least four other Chinese cities, the World Heath Organization has decided not to declare a global health emergency for the time being. We hear from Wuhan and a Wuhaner who cannot return.

Also on the program: the heads of state and government of the world gather in Yad Vashem, Jerusalem’s Holocaust Museum, before the seventy-fifth anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. and the eruption of Vesuvius in Italy two thousand years ago was so hot that at least one victim’s brain turned to glass … it was glazed, a new report says.

(Photo: Residents wear masks to buy vegetables on the market in Wuhan, China, on January 23. Flights, trains, and public transportation, including buses, subways, and ferries, have been temporarily closed and officials have asked residents to do so to stay in town to help stop the outbreak of a coronavirus strain that has killed 17 people and infected over 500 in locations throughout the US Credit: Wang He / Getty Images)

