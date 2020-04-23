BBC One Big Night Performers, special guests, airtime

The BBC’s two largest charities will come together for an entertainment night in April.

Comics and children in need become The Big Night In’s team to “support, entertain, delight and help everyone who needs these things”.

The show will also feature some famous faces, including the highly anticipated comedy comeback and the Strictly cast, along with fun initiatives to get everyone involved at home.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the BBC broadcasting Big Night In.

When’s The Big Night In on TV?

Big Night In is airing BBC One on Thursday, 23 April at 7 p.m.. The show will probably be available on BBC iPlayer soon after it airs.

What’s the matter?

The term ‘blind / challenges / times’ has been widely used recently to describe the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the world. Big Night In is the answer to this, promising to bring some light to British homes.

The charity event complies with current government-mandated isolation rules, and many famous faces are attuned from home. According to the BBC, there is a chance to win “money can’t buy prizes”, live music performances and “big surprises”.

Viewers also have the opportunity to donate if they feel they can do so, and they support “vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds in the UK who are significantly affected by the crisis”.

The funds raised will be evenly distributed between the BBC’s children in need and comic book care.

Who presents?

Big Night In marks the return of comedian Peter Kay, following his recently announced and sound-only part of Car Share. This is Kay’s first public appearance since 2017.

Kay not only plays a comedy routine, but also creates her own iconic Amarillo video for the event. He has even asked key employees to film himself according to Tony Christie’s hit.

Calling all Peter Kay fans and all the amazing key players! Peter recreates his iconic Comic Relief music video to …

Posted by Peter Kay on Monday, April 20, 2020

Lenny Henry, Matt Baker, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness will host together (safety distance).

Catherine Tate also contributes to the front of the comedy, performing with Gary Barlow, and the Strictly cast gives tips on dancing around the house.

You can see the full lineup below:

Miranda Hart and Miranda casting in independence

Vicar of the Dibley Lockdown Sermon

Dave Grohl and friends at the TV premiere of the new BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge version of Times Like Thesis

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon on a trip

Catherine Tate and David Tennant – Lauren “Am I Bovvered” teenager gets home schooling

Matt Lucas and his song “Baked Potato” with music from the BBC Orchestra

Sam Smith sings the game Lay Me Down

Lean On Me covering Celeste

Jack Whitehall in poor education with Matthew Horne and heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua

People just don’t do anything

Ian Beale hosted the quiz of East Vic’s Queen Vic Virtual Pub

Peter Kay and the new version of the British public “Amarillo”

Little Britain

Strictly Come Dances choreography with Tess and Claudia

Romesh Ranganathan Isolation Diary

Joe Wicks Training Secrets

The doctor who

Stand-up at home: Jason Manford, Rosie Jones, Tez Ilyas, Dane Baptiste, Russell Kane, The Lost Voice Guy, Nish Kumar and more

Gary Barlow has been joined by friends including Liam Payne, Olly Murs, Leona Lewis, Nicole Scherzinger, Freya Ridings, Katherine Jenkins, Alfie Boe, Gregory Porter and more singers

And the BBC has said there are more surprises among Mary Berry, Little Mix and many other special guests.

What is the Strictly’s Keep Dancing Challenge and can you take part in it?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly announced in the One Show on Tuesday, April 14, that Strictly has launched the Keep Dancing Challenge.

Until the days leading up to Big Night In, strictly professional professionals issue training videos every night so that everyone can learn a routine before the event where everyone can dance together.

The fifteen-minute segments will be broadcast on The One Show and everyone can participate by sharing their video on social media or on the Strictly website, where they will dance with the hashtag #KeepDancingChallenge.

You can even direct it to a small screen, as videos are shared during Big Night In.

Big night on BBC One tonight at 7 p.m. If you want to see more, check out our TV schedule.

n n n

Calling all Peter Kay fans and all the fabulous key players! Peter recreates his iconic cartoon relief for the music video site u2026 n

Posted by Peter Kay on Monday, April 20, 2020 n n n

Lenny Henry, Matt Baker, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness will host together (at a safe distance). N

Catherine Tate also performs on the front of the comedy, performing with Gary Barlow, and the Strictly cast shares tips while dancing around the house. N

You can see the full lineup below: n