BBC One Big Night broadcast date, time, participating letters

The two largest BBC charities will meet in late April for a live broadcast.

Comic help and children in need unite The Big Night In to “support, entertain, delight and help everyone who needs these things”.

The show will also feature some famous faces, including the highly anticipated comedy comeback and the Strictly cast, along with fun initiatives to get everyone involved at home.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the BBC broadcasting Big Night In.

When’s The Big Night In on TV?

Big Night In is airing BBC One on Thursday, 23 April at 7 p.m.. The show will probably be available on BBC iPlayer soon after it airs.

What’s the matter?

The term ‘blind / challenges / times’ has been widely used recently to describe the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the world. Big Night In is the answer to this, promising to bring some light to British homes.

The charity event complies with current government-mandated isolation rules, and many famous faces are attuned from home. According to the BBC, there is a chance to win “money can’t buy prizes”, live music performances and “big surprises”.

Viewers also have the opportunity to donate if they feel they can do so, and they support “vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds in the UK who are significantly affected by the crisis”.

The funds raised will be evenly distributed between the BBC’s children in need and comic book care.

Who presents?

Big Night In marks the return of comedian Peter Kay, following his recently announced and sound-only part of Car Share. This is Kay’s first public appearance since 2017.

Kay not only plays a comedy routine, but also creates her own iconic Amarillo video for the event. He has even asked key employees to film himself according to Tony Christie’s hit.

Calling all Peter Kay fans and all the amazing key players! Peter recreates his iconic Comic Relief music video to …

Posted by Peter Kay on Monday, April 20, 2020

Lenny Henry, Matt Baker, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness will host together (safety distance).

Catherine Tate also contributes to the front of the comedy, performing with Gary Barlow, and the Strictly cast gives tips on dancing around the house.

What is the Strictly’s Keep Dancing Challenge and can you take part in it?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly announced in the One Show on Tuesday, April 14, that Strictly has launched the Keep Dancing Challenge.

Until the days leading up to Big Night In, strictly professional professionals issue training videos every night so that everyone can learn a routine before the event where everyone can dance together.

The fifteen-minute segments will be broadcast on The One Show and everyone can participate by sharing their video on social media or on the Strictly website, where they will dance with the hashtag #KeepDancingChallenge.

You can even direct it to a small screen, as videos are shared during Big Night In.

