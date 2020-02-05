BBC Man reveals surprising Celtic approach

MICHAEL STEWART upset the apple truck this week when he called Ibrox media spin doctor on BBC Sportsound. The former football player was clear with his words and said nothing for which he apologized.

Stewart, who played for both Hearts and Hibs during his career, recently talked to Simon Ferry about his career and admitted that he was approached by Celtic and more specifically John Park when he was about to leave Manchester Utd.

“I wasn’t ready to leave at the time and you’re limiting your options. On the road, with the utmost respect, it wasn’t like I’d be happy to play at any club.” Stewart told SunSport.

“John Park had just gone to Celtic, Chris Killen had also left that summer, he said there could also be a chance here, but they must first follow Gravesen and Jarosik.

“They have to move a lot of boys, but maybe there is a chance here.

“Before anything came of it, Harten had come back and said,” Do you want to come to Harten? “

“I felt, you know, it is a concrete offer, I am not going to move and I felt that I had unfinished business.”

Gravesen and Jarosik would earn a lot, but both never really got to work in a Celtic sweater.

Strachan liked bringing in Scottish talent during his time at the club. Scott Brown is the remarkable signing, but removes Stephen McManus from the reserves and signs Gary Caldwell, Kenny Miller, Paul Hartley, Barry Robson and Steven Pressley to name just a few.

It is quite possible that he thought Stewart could do a job for the club.

Stewart is not a Celtic fan and he is not a cheerleader for the green half of Glasgow. He always gives his opinion and has upset Celtic fans with his views in the past.