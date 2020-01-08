BBC Look North's Keeley Donovan says the secret has been revealed when she announces her pregnancy

Loading...

Keeley Donovan of BBC Look North said the “secrets out” when she announced her pregnancy.

36-year-old presenter Keeley announced that she and her husband, radio host Johnny I’Anson, were expecting a child last night during the show.

She brought the news after co-host Harry Gration and weatherman Paul Hudson gave her two special gifts – a pair of dummies.

Keeley laughed and beamed with happiness and replied, “Well, I ate a lot of minced meat pies over Christmas, but there’s a baby here too.”

After the show, Keeley went to Instagram to share the news and joked that she already had two babysitters in a row.

She shared a photo of her sitting with her two colleagues and said, “Our secret has been revealed … and at least we have two babysitters ready and waiting!”

Harry, 68, replied and said, “Congratulations to both of you! Wonderful news.

“Now that I have married you both, it is also available for baptisms …”

Keeley, who also presents Countryfile Diaries, replied: “You heard his offer here first!”

The host and husband Johnny made the knot two years ago at Castle Farm near Knaresborough. The ceremony was led by Harry Gration.

The couple organized their own private music festival on the farm with performances by local bands like Leeds Six-Piece Hope and Social.

Keeley’s father, former Rotherham United football player Terry Donovan, gave it as a gift.

They were together for five years and got engaged in the Lake District in summer 2017.