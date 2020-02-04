BBC drama Life is set in the same universe as Doctor Foster

The upcoming drama of BBC One is set in the same universe as the critically acclaimed series Doctor Foster, starring Suranne Jones.

Both shows are written by Mike Bartlett and have a shared character played by Victoria Hamilton (The Crown, Cobra).

Hamilton portrayed Anna Baker in both series of Doctor Foster and left in the second to start a new life under the name Belle and become a Pilates teacher.

Bartlett said: “In the last series Doctor Foster, Anna broke up with Neil and left. But I loved her as a character and I suspected that this was really the beginning of her story, rather than the end. In life we ​​find her living alone, under a different name, in a new city.

“It is one of the four stories that make up the series, the other three are new, totally different interconnected stories that explore the epic and extraordinary in our daily lives. It may share a universe with Doctor Foster, but Life is a world of its own. “

It has been confirmed that the series will not have Doctor Foster stars Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).

Bartlett’s previous series was a huge success, with more than 10 million viewers on different occasions, but a third season was never made due to the busy schedules of all involved.

Life is a six-part drama series that follows the life of a group of people who live in a shared house in Manchester.

Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey), Peter Davison (Doctor Who), Adrian Lester (Undercover) and Rachael Stirling (Detectorists) also play the lead.

Life is expected to be broadcast on BBC One in 2020.