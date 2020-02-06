BBC confirms Celtic Approach for Championship Star

BBC Wales reported that Celtic was attempting to land Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy on the day of the deadline. The Scottish champions were on the market late for a winger with the news that Mikey Johnston would be out for at least a month or two.

There was mention of Christian Atsu, but Josh Murphy was not mentioned that day, but it seems that Celtic approached Cardiff City before the deadline.

BBC reported that it was a first loan deal with an option to buy in the summer, but the Wales club rejected the approach

“Cardiff City manager Neil Harris insists that Josh Murphy plays a” big role “for the club after they rejected a Celtic bid for the winger.

It is understood that the Scottish champions in the January window tried to borrow Murphy – with an option to buy. The 24-year-old has only started two of Cardiff’s 14 championships since Harris took the lead in November. “

Since the deadline, it seems more and more that Celtic plays 3-5-2, which means that wingers are no longer needed to play with us. The club also got a big boost from Mohamed Elyounoussi who sat on the bench against Motherwell.

The Norwegian has missed part of the season due to injuries, but is the key to the Celtic changing formation back to their usual one man at the top flanked by wingers. Neil Lennon may return to that formation for certain games in the future, but knows that the 3-5-2 can be a huge success.