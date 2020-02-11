BBB offers tips to prevent romance scams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The Better Business Bureau offers tips about preventing scams through romance.

BBB says: “Online dating and social media have made it easier than ever to meet new people and find data. Cheaters make compelling background stories and full identities, and then drop you for someone who doesn’t even exist.”

This is also called catfishing.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), in 2018 consumers reported losing $ 143 million in romance scams, a higher total than any other reported scam. The median reported loss was $ 2,600 and for people over 70 it was $ 10,000.

How the scam works:

Most romance scams begin

with fake profiles on online dating sites made by stealing photos and text

from real accounts or elsewhere. Fraudsters often claim to be in the army or

work abroad to explain why they cannot meet you in person. About a short one

period, the scammer builds up a fake relationship with you that exchanges

photos and romantic messages, even talking on the phone or via a webcam.

Just when the relationship seems to be getting serious, your new loved one has a health problem or a family emergency or wants to schedule a visit. Regardless of the story, the request is the same: they need money. But after you send money, there is another request and then another. Or the scammer stops communicating altogether.

Tips to spot this scam:

Too hot to be true. Fraudsters offer beautiful photos and stories

of financial success. Be honest with yourself about who would be real

interested. If they seem ‘too perfect’, your alarm bells should ring.

Hurry to get rid of the site. Catfishers will very quickly try to persuade you to communicate via e-mail, text message or telephone.

Moving fast. A catfisher will start talking about a future

together and tell them they love you quickly. They often say that they have never felt

earlier this way.

Talking about trust. Catfish will manipulate you

talk about trust and how important it is. This will often be a first step

ask you for money.

I don’t want to meet. Be wary of someone who always has an excuse to postpone the meeting personally because they say they are traveling, living abroad, or serving in the military.

Suspicious language. If the person with whom you communicate has claims

to get out of your hometown but has poor spelling or grammar, used excessively flowery

language, or uses sentences that are not logical, that is a red flag. A big

Some scammers come from abroad and English is not their first language.

Breakdown stories. Before you continue to ask for money, the scammer can point it out

financial problems and offer a story that touches the hearts. Examples

stories are cut off, their car is stolen, they take care of it

a sick relative, or they can share a sad story from their past (death of

parents or spouse, etc.).

Protect yourself against this scam:

● never

send money or personal information that can be used for identity theft to

someone you’ve never met in person. Never give someone your credit card

information to book a ticket to visit you. If someone starts, break the contact

to ask you for information such as credit card numbers, bank accounts or

government ID numbers.

● Ask

specific questions about details in a profile. A scammer can stumble

remember details or make a story fit.

● Do.

your investigation. Many scammers steal photos from the internet to use in them

profiles. You can look up a reverse image by using a website such as tineye.com or images.google.com to see if the photos in a profile have been stolen

from somewhere else. You can also search online for a profile name, email or

phone number to see what adds and what doesn’t.

For more information

visit bbb.org