Bayside celebrates its 20th anniversary with the 20 Years of Bad Luck tour and they bring in favorite scenes like Senses Fail and more.

The group released their latest album Interrobang in October.

Singer Anthony Raneri says the album is going to happen, whether people like it or not.

“We wanted the record to be exciting and new, but also sounded like a natural progression for the band,” said Raneri. “We just wanted to keep the listener on their toes – there is a ton of information being thrown out – and if you want to understand everything – you can’t stop paying attention for a second.”

“Love it or hate it, we wanted the record to invoke something in people. We said with this record that we wanted to either create something great or fall on our faces. Negative or positive, we just didn’t want the file to be “good”. “

Now, Bayside is celebrating its twentieth year with a national tour.

The group went on Twitter to announce the 20 Years Of Bad Luck tour.

We are delighted to announce our 20 year anniversary tour with @SensesFail @HawthorneHgts and @cantswim_, and to celebrate this incredible milestone with the fans who have kept us going for so long. Presale and VIP available now on https://t.co/APt7IiRpIt. # 20YearsOfBadLuck pic.twitter.com/pqM6qe9Q9m

– Bayside (@BaysideBand) January 27, 2020

“In our early years as a group, we never imagined we would be celebrating twenty years but we always knew we wanted to be the kind of group that has stood the test of time,” they say in a Press release. .

“While we wanted to celebrate the music we have made over the past twenty years, we also wanted to be able to thank the fans for always allowing us to be who we wanted and for all the support.”

The exhibit will also showcase a Bayside museum where fans can view collections of photos and artwork spanning their entire career.

Joining Bayside on the North American track is Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights and I can not swim.

Presale tickets are available now and can be found here. General admission is on sale January 30 at 12:00 p.m. local time. Check out the full list of dates below!

20 Years Of Bad Luck Tour Dates

05/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

05/30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

02/02 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Music Hall

03/06 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

04/04 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

05/05 – Boston MA @ House of Blues

06/06 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

07/06 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/06 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

12/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

06/13 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

06/15 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

06/16 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

06/17 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

06/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

06/21 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/24 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater

06/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

06/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

06/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

06/30 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

07/01 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

02/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

Are you going to surprise Bayside during the 20 years of bad luck tour? Ring in the comments below!

