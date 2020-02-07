Bay Area man spends $ 45,000 on revolutionary operations to save his dog’s life

ALAMEDA, California (KGO) – A man from the Bay Area digs deep into his pocket and paid out his 401 (k) to save his dog’s life.

Judging from her abundance of vigor and energy while playing at Jean Sweeny Park in Alameda, you never know that 12-year-old mini-schnauzer Lola has a life-threatening illness.

“We had an episode in November when she came back from a walk and passed out … She has an enlarged heart because of a damaged mitral valve,” says its owner Jason Garrett.

In other words, Lola has heart failure. In her case, she received a forecast of months if not a year or so to live. Although each case is different in severity, this condition is the most common heart problem in dogs, affecting millions. Lola’s father Jason says that Lola, a certified therapy dog, has saved his life countless times.

“I suffer from severe depression and bipolar disorder. The reason why I continue to survive and even succeed with the disease is Lola.”

After doing research and contacts with people across the country, Jason now has hope thanks to some kind of open heart surgery performed by the Japanese doctor Masami Uechi. His operations have a 90 percent success rate, but there is a catch.

“The downside is that it’s about $ 45,000. I’ve already paid off my 401,000 and used every penny of my savings, and I’m also interested in selling my car if I have to,” says Jason.

This operation was only available in Japan. But now surgeons from Dr. Uechi himself trained for the Florida procedure. This not only makes the operation more accessible, but can ultimately reduce costs.

Dr. Justin Williams is Lola’s veterinary cardiologist at OakVet Animal Specialty Hospital in Oakland.

“It is currently a unique and highly qualified process that brings together different teams from around the world. The more experience is available for greater efficiency in the United States.”

With the operation planned for this summer in Florida, Jason is now certain that Lola will live for at least four more years. And that dog owners can find the same hope everywhere.

“Everything for Lola. She is family.”

Jason is currently setting up a GoFundMe account to offset the cost of the operation and travel.

He also wanted to include his email in this article if anyone has questions about their own pet. You can reach him at [email protected]

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.