Bay Area Korean Americans, film veterans, celebrate Parasite’s big win at the Oscars 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Parasite’s big win at the 92nd Academy Awards was celebrated in the Bay Area by many, including Koreans and film industry veterans.

The Korean film, which explores class issues with a horror comedy, was recognized as the best director for Bong Joon Ho and as a historical nod for the best picture.

Parasite fans Eddo Kim and Clara Lee hosted their own little Oscar party to promote the film.

At SFFILM, they have long been committed to foreign cinema and are thrilled that the Oscars are finally attracting attention.

“What is special about this victory is that it is a film that was very well received by the audience because it was a film in itself. It did not want to be a Korean version of an American film,” said Rachel Rosen, program director at SFFILM

You can even get a taste of the movie at Eddo’s and Clara’s ‘Queen’s’ shop inside Sunset.

“This is the parasite combo,” said Lee, holding up two instant dishes that play a prominent role in the film.

“We’re considering maybe doing a weekend special,” said Kim.

For the cast and crew, including director Bong Joon Ho, one word to describe the night is probably “incredible.” But in a few words, for his Korean-American fans:

“We are just super proud,” said Kim.

