Battlefield V Will Acquire New Articles Update This Summer season

A new material update will be arriving in Battlefield V this summer months, Senior Producer Ryan McArthur verified these days in a new weblog entry.

The new update is set to arrive this summer season and provide some new written content, weapons, and recreation tweaks to Battlefield V. The website post facts that DICE is doing work to get this update out by June, however, that is subject matter to improve thanks to the state of the world and how it impacts the work schedule. Be confident to test back again in this article for an update on the standing of the information fall.

Here’s a quick overview on what is coming:

Pursuing the summer months update, you will receive Battlefield Currency or Enterprise Coin as Weekly Benefits, offering you a probability to unlock equipment you may perhaps have skipped. Situations and Actions: We’re also organizing various weekly initiatives this kind of as the reintroduction of #FridayNightBattlefield servers, where by the neighborhood can play Battlefield V in a welcoming environment. Throwback Thursdays, in which we’ll appear to carry you collectively across all of our Battlefield titles are in the functions, as well.

We’re also organizing various weekly initiatives this kind of as the reintroduction of #FridayNightBattlefield servers, where by the neighborhood can play Battlefield V in a welcoming environment. Throwback Thursdays, in which we’ll appear to carry you collectively across all of our Battlefield titles are in the functions, as well. We are continuing our do the job on Neighborhood Online games Updates. We are fully commited to bringing these to the activity and we’ll hold you current on when you can be expecting them to commence coming on-line.

In addition, the blog publish proceeds to say that DICE is repeatedly countering anti-cheat in Battlefield V. You can normally report suspected dishonest to by means of the Origin overlay if you are playing on Laptop, or through your consoles if you are taking part in on Xbox One particular or PlayStation® 4.

Battlefield V is now out on all platforms with the hottest content fall arriving this summer months. The most current drop highlighted Into the Jungle which will be wrapping up on April 29.

