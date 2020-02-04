Battlefield V: Into the Jungle Update 6.0 Full update

EA and DICE went to Reddit to update the full list of patch notes for Battlefield V: Into the Jungle.

The Into the Jungle is one of the most anticipated updates for Battlefield V as it will contain a lot of fantastic new features and additions. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait until February 6 to see the full changes. The developers have compiled the full list of new features. So be sure to check them out!

Find out about all new features, bug fixes and updates for the Into the Jungle expansion:

What’s new

New map: Solomon Islands available for Conquest, Breakthrough, Squad Conquest and Team Deathmatch

New weapons: Type 11 LMG, Model 37, M2 carabiner (available through Chapter Rank rewards)

New Gadgets: Lunge Mine, M1A1 Bazooka (available through Chapter Rank rewards)

vehicles

the critical angle of 10 to 20 degrees to better adjust the visual Feedback to have a good perspective on an opponent. It was too difficult Say if you got a critical hit, this increases the Span. The range of the AA and AT HMGs has been increased to match the coax.

Fixed an issue with Panzer 4 AT only having 4 grenades

Maps and modes

Mercury – Players spawning on tanks will no longer accidentally walk.

Operation Underground – Fixed a rare bug that prevented the attacking team from spawning when breaching.

Outpost – The player will no longer get stuck if the tower is destroyed while the player is planting it.

Wake Island – The number of tanks has been reduced to improve map balance at Breakthrough.

Guns & Gadgets

gun – We made some subtle improvements to the suppressor audio Separate it from experience if you don’t fire the gun suppressed. AP Mine – Fixed an issue where the AP mine would not damage the infantry in the firestorm.

weapon balance

The following changes have been made to the Repon class muzzle velocity for bolt action rifles:

Ross rifle: from 600 to 750

Type 99: from 600 to 750

User interface and others

Enemies are no longer shown as arrows on the minimap, and no longer Show the direction (they are now diamond-shaped again). An option to change the strength of the snap zoom has been added for players on the console.

Fixed an issue where the “Vehicle Buster” combat role was not being unlocked for some players.

Fixed an issue that caused the Deployment screen to appear on the roster screen after leaving the preliminary round.

The wrong wording in the Type 2A Mastery IV assignment has been fixed.

stability

Online server connectivity improvements that in some rare cases resulted in a player being disconnected from a server 30 seconds after joining.

In similar news, EA and DICE released a new trailer for the highly anticipated Battlefield V: Into the Jungle expansion. The trailer focuses on the upcoming new Into the Jungle expansion, which will bring a lot of new missions, maps and more. Today’s trailer is more cinematic than anything else and shows Misaki Yamashiro in action. After the epic film, players should expect such landscapes in the upcoming expansion. Find out more about the Yamashiro trailer here!

Battlefield V: Into the Jungle will arrive on February 6th and bring a lot of new content, including a new map, weapons, elites, chapter rewards and gadgets. The new map of the jungle continues the struggle in the Solomon Islands as U.S. and Japanese forces collide. The map appears to offer a unique melee space. Learn more about the Into the Jungle expansion here!

Battlefield V Chapter 6: Into the Jungle will arrive on February 6, 2020 on all platforms. What do you think of this new content? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news.

Source: Reddit