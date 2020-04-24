Battle V to complete content development, which is running its final release in June

After two years of release time and much debate, EA and Dick have announced that ongoing content development will be completed for Battlefield V after the final content package release in the summer.

On April 23rd, Battlefield Senior Producer Ryan McArthur published a blog titled “The Future of Battle V: An Update With Ria MacArthur” announcing that the game will see “a standalone update” One more this summer ”and note that the team is aiming for a June release:

“As you know, the current battle of Chapter 4 into the forest will end on April 29. As we look to the future, we will release one more single update this summer, which brings some new weapons and game content. Speed ​​up. We are targeting June for this update. We’re dealing with the challenges of working from home and will let you know how things work out for us next month. “

While new content will not be created, S&D will provide ongoing support for the game in the form of “Weekly Rewards,” “Different Weekly Initiatives,” and “Community Game Updates.”

Here is a brief overview of what’s to come:

New Content: A new update will be released this summer.

Weekly Rewards: After receiving the latest updates in the summer, you will receive battlefield money or company bonuses as a weekly reward, giving you the opportunity to unlock devices you may have missed.

EVENTS & ACTIVITIES: We are planning a variety of weekly initiatives, such as re-creating the #FreeRiffeFire where the community can play Battlefield in a friendly environment. Throwback Thursday is where we will bring you together all the titles of our ongoing battlefield.

We are continuing our work on community gaming updates. We are committed to bringing these games to you and we will keep you updated as you can expect them to start online. “

Although the game’s useful life has come to an end, Battlefield V is long remembered for its anti-gaming marketing and its makers’ disdain for Exclusive proponent of Battlefield.

Rather than adhering to the beginning in real-world military combat and technology, developers have chosen to use the game as a vehicle for advancing emerging politics.

After the first video clip, which featured historical inaccuracies, including soldiers with artificial hands and front-line women, EA’s creative director Patrick Soderlund confirmed that these options were made to “wake up.” Stand up for the cause “and that” people who do that “don’t understand. You have two choices: accept it or not buy the game.

At the time of release Battlefield V was met with a lot of humor for the overwhelmingly negative reception, and currently has an average score of 73/100 among critics and 2.3 / 10ths of fans on the Metacritic total site.

In response, EA and Dice planned their Battle of the V battle party with quotes from social media critics. Unsurprisingly, the game finally began to bleed users immediately after launch.

Ultimately, AS and Dick admitted last year that the game was “not quite as powerful as we wanted to be with the players and we really couldn’t catch up.”

“Combining a bad start in our marketing campaign with what I think is a longer development cycle,” they added.

