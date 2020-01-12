Battle of Alberta lit again with Kassian, Tkachuk post-game shots

CALGARY – Oh boy, we missed you, Battle of Alberta.

Fast, clear, 4-3 hockey.

Large, edgy hits, with great quotes after the game.

And a great fight … Oh, wait.

“He’s just a young punk who needs to figure out that aspect in the game,” said Edmonton’s Zack Kassian about Matthew Tkachuk of Calgary, after another Flames-Oilers game in which Tkachuk played very physically but refused an invitation to fight. “It’s sad because he’s a pretty good player, but he’s an (expletive) one.”

The truth is that Tkachuk is exactly what this latent rivalry has been missing for so long – a skating, hitting, dynamite tortoise stick that once again fueled the Battle of Alberta on Saturday. He tracked down and labeled Kassian in the first period, causing the Kassian helmet to fly around.

Then Tkachuk took a long, hard run with the Oilers winger in the second period, when Kassian came around and was busy with a defender from Flames. Kassian insisted he had no problem getting hit hard – “I love that stuff!” – but the fact that Tkachuk would not engage him in a fight after the second hit frowned.

“If you hit like that, you have to ring the bell now and then. Especially one, two, three in the game,” Kassian said. “He followed me into the corner in the third, right? focus, which I like. I stand here. I love that stuff. “

Kassian loves the game of Tkachuk – who doesn’t? He disagrees with Tkachuk’s unwillingness to fight and doubts Tkachuk’s courage with a euphemism that has replaced the word “chicken” in the hockey vocabulary.

“It’s sad because he’s a pretty good player, but he’s an (expletive), to be honest. Upright. That’s the definition of it. Wouldn’t fight me two years ago. Said I was a fourth line. Now I have 13 goals.

“What is the excuse now?”

The worst part for Edmonton? Kassian received a double minor, the Flames made it a 4-3 with a power-play goal of 39 seconds in the third period, and the Oilers could not achieve another goal.

So, Dave Tippett, should Kassian have been swinging after that hit?

“I would like him to get a number,” said Oilers’ head coach. “You’re in a tight game, it’s 3-3, get a number and play it later. Start winning the game.”

Then he added. “I wish we could have killed him for the punishment.”

There will be no player in this Oilers team who will be sick of Kassian, a player who protects them all the few times that such actions are required in today’s game. Now, as Tkachuk shows us, almost everything we have learned about great honor exists in today’s NHL.

What are our thoughts? Glad you asked.

The hit that caused Kassian to swing is secretly dirty – which we like, because it didn’t hurt anyone. But when you follow a player who comes around the net, who is working on a disc, and you meet him on the other side with a huge hit, well, that is a hit that the competition has actively tried to remove from the game.

“It looks like Raffi Torres style,” Kassian said. “If you hit like that, you have to ring the bell every now and then. I’m not the first to say so.”

In person? I’m good with the hit, despite the competition’s wishes. It was not a headshot and Tkachuk did not stand.

But if you are going to throw the hit and constantly want to put the biggest opponent on the label, you have to engage that player when he fights.

If you want some respect from your fellow players, that is.

Or the referees, who refused to throw Kassian out of the game because they know the game within the game. Whether the linesmen, who gave Kassian permission to rag Tkachuk, rained 10 unanswered punches on the Flames wing while trying to protect his head, put on cemented gloves.

“I would have liked the linesmen to arrive there a little earlier,” said Flames interim head coach Geoff Ward.

He would never say it, but we bet he wouldn’t mind showing his young weapon a little more honor. But whatever – the Battle of Alberta has always been at its best when no one cares about honor or codes, or what someone in the other team thinks about them.

The offshoot of all this was Edmonton-Calgary’s most emotional game in times, or since the last time Tkachuk stirred and tortured things.

Now the run-up to a few games on January 28 and February 1 is pure gold.

It’s back, honey. The fight is back.