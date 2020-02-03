Battle of Alberta creates strong ties for Oilers, Flames

EDMONTON – The coolest thing about Saturday night in Calgary? It was just time travel, back to an era in which Tim Hunter and Dave Semenko roamed the earth.

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames took us back to 1986, while Cam Talbot and Mike Smith taught us that Canadian clichés are more than maple syrup and hosers in tuques.

Who knew that goalkeeper fights could be this kind of national unification? A highlight that the man in Toronto loved as much as the man in Vancouver – even if no Canuck or Maple Leaf was in sight?

(Loose thought: if the Swedes can put Peter Forsberg on a stamp, can’t we have a banknote with two men in blocks sticking it out, instead of an old prime minister whose name we can never remember?)

When a new week starts, however, both teams have continued. The Oilers play Tuesday night in Arizona, while Calgary hosts San Jose.

But we ask ourselves: has Saturday night really been forgotten? Or has the effect on both teams only just begun?

Here in 2020, is there still money in fighting and fighting? Or has the emotional value left the game like an old heavyweight who once sat at the end of the couch?

Oiler’s winger Sam Gagner, who stung that puck under Talbot who started the whole melee, immediately felt the combined wrath of Talbot and Flames captain Giordano. But when he finally swung, Gagner looked around and loved what he saw.

“At that moment you look at your teammates and everyone goes for each other – and I’m going to make it for myself. It defines your group. We answered the bell,” he said. “Those are the types of games you really bring the group together. Everyone kept fighting. Everyone stood up for each other. “

“There was a good feeling here after this game … A good feeling,” added Oilers goalkeeper Mike Smith, in a visiting dressing room that has done more than any other room – including them – to get Oilers teams into stronger groups than she ‘had been forging when they walked through those doors.

And here is the old-fashioned hockey violence, and the countless emotions in it, has always served to tie a group of alpha men together in a hockey dressing room.

“Some of the best meetings we have ever had as a hockey team, whether organized by management, coaching staff or players, all took place in Calgary,” Craig MacTavish told me for the book “The Battle of Alberta.” “The most dramatic moments I remember in the dressing room were in Calgary. There would probably be three. “

Wow really? Only three? Can you give us an example?

MacTavish: “I really can’t. Those things are best left in the dressing room.”

Me: “Even 30 years later? C’mon … “

MacTavish: “Especially 30 years later.”

So what exactly is the “special sauce” that is injected into a team when they fight together? Well, it gives players a tangible opportunity to show their teammates how deeply they are committed to the cause – and no one can identify that more than an NHL player.

The players know it. You can’t fool them.

They know what it means to see how Johnny Gaudreau avoids physical confrontation every Saturday, lets pucks pass, and scores chances for personal retention. They know it – on both banks.

They know that Talbot gave up 25 pounds when he started centering ice to meet Smith, and that he was still fighting for his teammates. No player – Oilers or Flame – makes a difference whether Talbot has won or lost. Only that put himself at risk for his team and his teammates, and he’s a man you want in your team when things get tough.

Analytics is damn, that stuff is still useful in sports rooms. Even in an NHL in which fights have largely disappeared in history.

“I hate using the term war because I was never in the army and I have so much respect for what those people do,” the old defender of Oilers Kevin Lowe once said. “But for us in sports this was as close to war as we would ever get.

“There were absolutely broken bones. And if you weren’t ready to play, bad things can happen to you, “he said. “There were times in the season when you really had to prepare yourself (to become a champion). If we didn’t have Calgary, I think we had the Flyers and the Islanders, but you only played them twice a year. It was in the season play-off training and hardening and all that sort of thing. “

As Mark Messier said about the flames: “Ali needed Frazier.”

And we ask ourselves, can that dynamic ever exist again?

Ask someone about the Flames of Oilers this morning.

They will all tell you that they have learned a lot about their teammates in that game. And for some about themselves.