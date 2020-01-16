Battle of Alberta banter follows Flames to Toronto

TORONTO – This is, they say, the center of the hockey universe.

In a rare twist Wednesday, however, everyone in the Scotiabank Arena – home of the always in the spotlight Toronto Maple Leafs – wanted to talk about the Battle of Alberta.

A few days after the fact, the bad blood (and back and forth joke) between Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk and Edmonton’s Zack Kassian remains one of the most popular topics in the sport, a story that is still alive after the now-suspended Oilers told reporters that the younger van de Flames “has tampered with the wrong man” in a not so subtle promise of revenge when the provincial rivals meet again later this month.

“(Kassian) speaks to him, whether there is a microphone for him or not,” said Flames, Milan Lucic, ex of the Oilers and with a reputation as one of the NHL’s most difficult customers. He chose his words carefully. “He is one of those guys who plays with emotion, lives with emotion. That’s the type of man he is. I enjoyed being his teammate for three years, but when it comes down to it, Matt is my teammate and I would do what I have to do to act for him. “

The thing is, as Lucic and several others emphasized on Wednesday, the next push and push and whatever else happens between the Flames and the Oilers does not go until January 29 in Edmonton.

As Calgary’s interim skipper, Geoff Ward, put it: “We have a lot of hockey to play before we go back to the Battle of Alberta, and we have to make sure our heads are in the games we play.”

Everyone understands why the Tkachuk-Kassian feud is such a sexy storyline. We have waited for years, perhaps decades for the rivalry of Flames-Oilers.

That happened on Saturday, when Tkachuk put a hat-trick of thundering hits on Kassian, who came swinging after the second but couldn’t convince the alternative captain and fan favorite of the Flames to dance.

Shortly after the last buzzer, Tkachuk continued to poke the bear by saying, “If he doesn’t want to be hit, stay off the track.”

Down the corridor, Kassian called his enemy a “young punk” and said, “If you hit like that, you must answer the bell now and then.”

After being hit with a two-game suspension, Kassian told the media on Tuesday: “I don’t think (Tkachuk) that he realizes we’re in the same division. I have a good memory.”

Zack Kassian # 44 from the Edmonton Oilers pummels Matthew Tkachuk # 19 from the Calgary Flames during an NHL contest at Scotiabank Saddledome on January 11, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

And so, the next day, when Auston Matthews & Co. skated at their practice facility in Etobicoke, Ont., all reporters who showed up at Scotiabank Arena wondered how the Flames would react. (Tkachuk did not speak to the media.)

It is not often that the skate stars try to lead the conversation back to the Maple Leafs, but that was exactly the case.

“We are in Toronto, we are playing in Toronto tomorrow, and we are preparing for that,” Flames captain Mark Giordano recalled. “But Chucky is clearly one of our top players and we stand behind him. He is our teammate. And whatever presents itself presents itself in that game, but that is still far away. “

Kassian can look forward to that January 29 rematch between the Oilers and Flames.

Thanks to his two-game sit-out for his walloping of a man who was not willing to drop his mittens, he is not eligible to play until that episode of the Battle of Alberta.

Tkachuk & Co. on the other hand, have more direct issues.

They are confronted with the Maple Leafs in Thursday’s matchup (5:00 PM MT, Sportsnet West / Sportsnet 960 The Fan).

They will meet Ottawa next week for Saturday’s showdown against the senators, and then see them compete against the reigning Stanley Cup champions from St. Louis in their first date after the bye / all-star break.

They are trying to regroup after their five-game winning streak ended with a thud in Monday’s 2-0 shutout against the Canadiens.

“Personally, I think our focus is a little too much on that,” said Lucic about the aftermath of the Battle of Alberta. “You saw us go to Montreal on Monday evening and the only thing we were talking about is what happened on Saturday, and we can’t get out on Monday to play a game the way we should, because we’re still talking about Saturday And those two points were just as big as the ones we got on Saturday, so there is almost too much focus on one thing when our focus is now on the Maple Leafs and what we have to do to win a hockey game.

“And to be honest, guys are going to say what they are going to say and do what they are going to do. I know everyone has their backs in this dressing room. And when the time comes, the score is determined. But I think our main focus and energy should be on the Maple Leafs and what we have to do to win a hockey game. “

“Talking is just talking. Which score must be determined, we can concentrate on that when we (the Oilers) play. “

Calgary Flames sends Milan Lucic forward

In the meantime, they prefer to talk about something else.

Something else actually.

Hey, what about those Maple Leafs?

“The entire media and all this back and forth, what will it prove until we play them?” Giordano said. “We have (three) games that we need to worry about before we play the Oilers again. So we have to put them in the back of our mind – like in the back of our heads – and worry about that when the time comes. “

