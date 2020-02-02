Battle of Alberta already has a playoff atmosphere

The schematics of the National Hockey League look prophetic for competing the Calgary Flames against the Edmonton Oilers four times in just over a month.

Because after this clash many times in this short period serious bad blood has been brewed between them and the fans, making each game feel like a do-or-die matchup.

It has also given every game the feeling that it was after the season.

“I think rival games give you a more play-off feeling,” noted Flames head coach Geoff Ward prior to Saturday’s game at Scotiabank Saddledome. “In the end, that’s what it gets when you’re in the play-offs and stand in line for the same man, possibly seven nights in a row. So things will work out. I think it’s good for us.

“The position of the two teams in the rankings, the rivalry, I think all those things add to the fact that – realistically – both teams are now in playoff mode.”

The ranking of the Pacific Division is still fixed, and suddenly both the Flames and the Oilers chase the Vancouver Canucks (30-18-4) who are currently following a winning series of five games. Prior to Saturday’s game, the Flames (27-19-6) and Oilers (27-18-6) were equal with 60 points, making the stakes even higher.

Add to that the fact that the provincial rivalry is alive and kicking, that every game between these clubs felt like Game 7.

“It feels like a play-off – the Battle of Alberta,” said Flames retired David Rittich. “It’s a little different intensity, a little different emotional game. It’s good for us. But I think every team has something like that.

“I’m just looking forward to it and I want to win.”

There are many layers to this head-to-head match-up, starting with the history between Matthew Tkachuk and Zack Kassian and the recent reaction to Mark Giordano’s attempt to delay Connor McDavid (of which No. 97 believed it dangerous was aimed at his knee)).

Couple that with the fact that the games have been relatively close, apart from their first meeting on December 27, which the Flames count with 5-1, it is starting to heat up.

And it is starting to look a lot like spring hockey.

“It’s not quite the same level as playoffs,” Flames said ahead of Sam Bennett. “But that feels good. Every game seems to have been enlarged. You make a hit, you hear the energy, you hear the fans. We know how important these games are, so I think that every game, every turnover is precious. Every mistake is expensive.

“We know this team inside out and they know us too. We have played them so many times that it feels that way. “

The truth is told, with the way the rankings are, every game frames a mentality after the season.

The calendar only turned to February on Saturday, but April is soon to come.

“We are in a play-off race with 30 games to go,” Ward said. “Before you know it, 30 games will become 20 games. Then 20 games become 10 games. It is now passing quickly. We must ensure that we are at our best every night. “

So while many predict a collision course between the Flames and Oilers in the first round of the fall season and have felt a taste of it during the last five weeks, they still have to get there first.

“For us, it is just like play-offs right now,” Rittich added. “We want to participate in play-offs. So we have to play an emotional game, we have to play strong. That’s how I look at it. “

