Battle Creek woman celebrates 113th birthday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan’s second-oldest resident is about to celebrate a new birthday that will be 113 years old.

Ellen Goodwill’s neighbors and friends at the Advantage Living Center in Battle Creek celebrated the remarkable milestone a few days earlier with a tea party Friday.

Goodwill was born in Kentucky on February 2, 1907 – Teddy Roosevelt was president.

She eventually moved to Battle Creek, where she spent most of her life.

Her caretaker Stacy Lewis says that Goodwill never remarried after the death of her husband nearly 50 years ago, never had children and has some secrets for a long life.

“She didn’t drink alcohol at all,” Lewis said. “And” Stay away from men “: that’s what she’ll tell you.”

Sharon Miller has known Goodwill since she was a child.

“I’ve known her for over 60 years,” Miller said.

Miller said that Goodwill has always been an elegant woman who has worked as a model and has made shop windows for local stores.

An undated courteous image of Ellen Goodwill.

“She’s so beautiful inside and out,” Miller said.

Friends said that Goodwill is still tough.

Lewis was surprised at her memory when they went to the stock exchange last year.

“I bought her a can of Pepsi and she looked at the can of Pepsi and Michael Jackson was sitting on that can and she knew exactly who that was,” said Lewis.

Pepsi is the supercentenarian’s favorite drink and much of the drink was present for Friday’s celebration.

Although she has no known family, Goodwill still receives many cards from community members and children.

You can send a 113th birthday card or letter to:

Ellen Goodwill

Living Center Advantage

675 Wagner Drive

Battle Creek, MI 49037

In the Houghton, Michigan area, a woman celebrated her 112th birthday on Friday. Stella Lennox said the secret to a long life is faith:

“You trust in the Lord, kick yourself in the pants and get started,” she said WJMN said, The sister station of Upper Wood8 on WOOD TV8.