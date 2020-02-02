Bats a breeding ground for viruses, but unlikely cause for concern in Canada paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

From Friday morning, more than 9,600 people in China were diagnosed with the new virus and more than 200 of them died. On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak an “public health emergency of international care.”

Research published in Thursday said scientists said the new virus is closely related to three coronaviruses found in bats. A separate report published in the medical journal The Lancet said the data collected so far is consistent with the virus initially hosted by bats.

Misra, who has published a series of articles about bat viruses, said that even healthy bats are normally full of them, but they are controlled by the animal’s unique immune system.

“There are very, very few viruses that make bats sick.”

But when a healthy bat is put under stress, its immune system is unbalanced, Misra said. Viruses multiply and the bat starts to release them into body fluids such as saliva, urine and feces.

The specific type of stress is still unknown. Misra said he believes that keeping a bat close to other animals would not normally be there, as happens in markets for live animals.

“We think a lot of different kinds of things that make the animal unhappy work in much the same way to suppress antiviral responses.”

It has probably happened before.

The deadly SARS and MERS viruses are thought to have started in bats. A bat virus killed millions of pigs in 2014 in the United States and more recently in China. The Marburg, Nipah and Hendra viruses – all potentially fatal – are probably from bats.

North America has large bat populations that are under stress due to habitat loss, climate change and the spread of diseases such as white-nose syndrome. The earlier people enter natural areas, the more they are in contact with them.

Could it happen here?

“Not really, no,” said Misra.

Our bats carry corona viruses, but a different species.

“As far as we know, that virus is very different. It is a different subfamily of coronaviruses than the coronavirus that forms SARS and MERS and the new virus. “

Nor is it likely that the local coronavirus could mutate into something dangerous.

“You would have to undergo many changes with these viruses to make them jump.”

Also, pets in North America are usually not kept close to bats.

Misra played the threat of the new corona virus.

“We are panicking too quickly and for insufficient reasons. More harm will be done by panicking than the virus itself.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2020

– By Bob Weber in Edmonton. Follow him on Twitter at @ row1960

The Canadian press