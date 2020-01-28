Batman 2021 release date | Cast, storyline, trailer and news

Though The Twilight Saga are definitely sparkling, gold-eyed vampires Not If we turn into bats at night or hang upside down, we still can’t help believing that it’s a creepy coincidence that Robert Pattinson – also known as Edward Cullen – in Matt Reeves’ Batman remake is another tortured, nightly one Anti heroes will play …

Here’s everything you need to know about The Batman, including the ridiculously great cast …

When is The Batman in theaters?

The film is due to be released on June 25, 2021 in the UK and the US.

Filming officially began in January 2020, as director Matt Reeves confirmed on Twitter.

What is the Batman doing?

After Batman’s critical disappointments against Superman and Justice League, Ben Affleck hangs his cloak and leaves a Batmobile-sized hole for another iteration of the DC Comics icon.

This new feature is said to be independent of the wider DC universe and picks up the capped crusader in the middle of his career as a crime fighter instead of telling a story of origin.

No exact details of the plot have been released yet, but rumor has it that the film could adapt the acclaimed Batman mini-series The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, in which a young Dark Knight tracked down a serial killer who killed his victims murdered vacations all year round.

Full of twists, turns, and side glances at multiple Batman villains, it’s a fan favorite and would certainly go with some of the castings previously announced.

“I mean it’s an interesting direction,” said Pattinson about the mysterious setup.

“It’s something out of the comics that hasn’t really been explored yet. You know, it’s crazy to film shoes. I mean, it’s interesting to see the different directions you can take with it. If someone is playing a certain character, that’s it actually quite a bit of leeway. If you look at the different tones of all these films and TV shows, you can do a lot with it. “

The film is moderated by Matt Reeves, director of War of the Planet of the Apes.

Who is the main character in The Batman?

In May 2019, Variety reported that Remember Me and Cosmopolis star Robert Pattinson would play Bruce Wayne, the billionaire playboy with a dark origins and a secret nighttime criminal hobby.

Deadline had previously reported that Pattinson will compete against British actor Nicholas Hoult, star of X-Men and more recently Tolkien. They later reported that Pattinson was preferred to Hoult and that an agreement should be reached in the coming weeks.

It’s unclear whether Pattinson is signed up for more than one film – he told Variety that he didn’t “know” about potential sequels – although it’s hard to imagine that he wasn’t pinned on to additional films.

However, we already have an indication of its performance. The actor suggests that his “Batman voice” is based on that used by Willem Dafoe in his latest film The Lighthouse.

“Willem’s voice in it is a bit inspiring, to be honest,” he said. “It’s a little bit like the voice I’m going to make to his.”

He added: “I think Batman has a kind of pirate voice. I think that will really fit. “

Paul Dano was cast as the classic antagonist The Riddler / Edward Nashton, a role Jonah Hill from Superbad had previously spoken for. Dano joins Pattinson and Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz, who has taken on the legendary role of Catwoman. This has been confirmed by director Reeves on Twitter.

Interestingly, Kravitz was previously rejected for the role of Batman’s feline enemy in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, and the role went to Anne Hathaway, though she played the character anyway – she speaks Catwoman in The Lego Movie and its shooting from the Lego Batman -Movie.

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) has taken on the role of Commissioner Gordon (played by Academy Award winner Gary Oldman in the Dark Knight trilogy), and director Matt Reeves also rumored that the casting was tweeted.

And the auditions just keep going. After Hill’s retreat, the casting for plump villain The Penguin has apparently gone in a slightly different direction, and Colin Farrell is said to bring Oswald Cobblepot to life instead.

Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis will star Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth, a role played by Michael Caine in Nolan’s films, but more recently by Jeremy Irons in Batman v Superman and Justice League, and Douglas Hodge in Joker, popularized.

This will be a reunion for Serkis and Reeves, who previously worked on Reeves’ highly acclaimed Planet of the Apes films.

And if you thought that that was enough Batman castings or even Batman villains, think again! Reeves also announced that Transformers, Barton Fink and The Big Lebowski star John Turturro will play the gangster Carmine Falcone at Batman.

Previously, Falcone was played by Tom Wilkinson in Christopher Nolan’s Bat films.

In January 2020, IMDb Pro reported that Chernobyl and taboo actor Alex Ferns had joined the cast as Commissioner Pete Savage.

Is there a trailer for The Batman?

Not yet – we will send a bat signal when it is released.

Will there be sequels to Batman?

Pretty sure. Director Reeves has reportedly signed up for a full trilogy of Batman films. So if we assume that the first film is a success, we could still see Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader for a while.

What other Batman films have there been?

The Dark Knight is one of the most depicted superheroes in the cinema, with various repetitions of the character that have been played by various actors over the past few decades.

Without the 1940s series, Batman was on screen for the first time when he emerged from the popular 1960s TV series with Adam West. Batman: The Movie was released in 1966 and remains a cult classic to this day.

The character was then adapted by Tim Burton for Batman 1989 and Batman Returns 1992, where he was played by Michael Keaton against enemies such as Jack Nicholsons Joker, Michelle Pfeiffers Catwoman and Danny DeVitos Penguin.

After Burton and Keaton left (although Burton was still a producer), Joel Schumacher took on the role of Batman Forever (1995) with Val Kilmer and his sequel Batman and Robin (1997), in which George Clooney played after Kilmer had scheduling conflicts.

After the poor critical and commercial response to the film (which is still remembered as one of the worst superhero films), Batman did not return to the screens until Christopher Nolan’s story about restarting Batman Begins starred Christian Bale and two of which critically triggered well-known sequels – 2008 The Dark Knight and 2012 The Dark Knight Rises.

After this trilogy, the character for Warner Bros’ connected DC universe was restarted. Ben Affleck was responsible for the crossover film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). Affleck’s Batman also appeared in Suicide Squad (also 2016) and in the team-up film Justice League (2017), whose poor performance inspired Affleck to finally hang the cape and hood.

In 2017, the comedy spin-off The Lego Batman also appeared, in which Will Arnett repeated his role as Lego Batman from The Lego Movie for a critically acclaimed fourth groundbreaking riff in the Batman series.