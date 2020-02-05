Batawa Ski Racing report | Quinte News

Last weekend, all levels of Batawa teams except U12s participated in different hills in Southern Ontario.

U8 and U10

The Batawa U8 and U10 teams raced in Brimacombe on Sunday 2 February to participate in a highly technical combi / off-road track.

The U8 girls saw Ahna McRae take second place with Stella Fry as seventy. Amy Horton, Serenity Lake and Rayanne Hurley also compete.

In the U10 girls race, four of the top six places with Olivia Bush taking the first place, Peytra Papakiriazis in third place, Remy Dullard-Krizay fourth and Linnea Larsen sixth. Ginny Blancher, Lily Langlois, Lily Hunt, Marlie Wright, Spirit Lake, Olivia Fry and Peyton Larabie also participated.

On the U8 Boys side, Batawa captured four of the top five positions with Avery Forrest first, Koby Hunt second, Eli Cantelo fourth and Seth Bell fifth. Lucas Allan, Jaxon Locke and Harrison Langlois also participated. Batawa also had a very strong show in the U10 Boys race with four of the five top positions. Milo Del Gross was first, followed by Finn Nadolny as second. Tyler Brooker became fourth and Jesse Nadolny finished fifth. James McIlreath achieved a great race that finished tenth.

U14

The Batawa U14 team traveled to Snow Valley for a Slalom race on Sunday, February 2. In the Men’s Race, which competed against 52 other racers, Spencer Dullard-Krizay achieved the fastest run of the day and then won first place. Elliott Hirt placed two great times to finish in the top 25. Bodin MacDonald and David Kimball also participated. On the women’s side, Mia Del Grosso took third place out of a field of 55 racers, with August Nadolny and Ruby Crews placing Top 25 finishes. Alexia Roma Bianchi placed the fastest women’s race 1 time before he cut a fence in the second race. Elena De Luca, Oliva Bell and Maggie Scott also compete. In U14 OCUP, in a field of 100 racers, Ian Isbester became 15th in Slalom and 20th in the Dual Slalom.

U16 and U19

The Batawa U16 and U19 teams traveled to Beaver Valley for a Slalom race on Saturday, February 1. In the U16 Women’s Race, Haleigh MacPherson took fourth place with Anna Schmoll and Holly Liu who published Top 20 results. Lilly Peters, Ileana De Luca and Molly Henderson also participated.

In the U19 Women’s Race, Batawa took 4 of the top 5 placements with Chloe O’Boyle Kelly in first place followed by Reena Liu in second. Emma Sabine-Craig came fourth while Hannah O’Boyle Kelly finished fifth. Evander Bentley had two strong runs in the U16 Men’s Race. Jonah Hope and Benjamin Onesi also participated. The Batawa U19 Men’s team captured three of the top five, with Isaac Hollinger first, Padraigh Brady fourth and Jaxon Starbuck fifth. Bradley Bonner had two great runs to finish ninth. Caleb Faubert-Roy also competed with turning in a very fast second point.

