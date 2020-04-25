Bastide Early Access Free Download

About Bastide Early

(Early Acess game in alpha with daily updates)

La Bastide is a city building strategy in the 13th century where you have to guide your peasant village to prosper and survive against other villages, bandits, hunger, disease and cold so that they can become a city. fortified. To be able to survive and grow, the effective management of your peasants is extremely important with everything and everything ready to wreak havoc at any time. There are several seasons and a day and night cycle.

In Bastide, there are many jobs to which to assign your peasants so that they can collect food, resources and enlarge the city.

Start from scratch and build your village into a big city. Using nearby resources, you must construct buildings and allocate jobs, increase resources and food production to enable survival and growth.

Use the surrounding animals to hunt or place in pastures.

Hunting animals will provide meat, wool and leather. Allow your staff to get food, clothing, tools and stay warm.

Description of mature content

The developers describe the content like this:

Fighting, blood and alcohol



Technical specifications of this version Bastide Early

Game version: initial version

Interface language: English

Audio language: English

Uploader / Repacker group: Early access

Game file name: Bastide_Early_Access.zip

Game download size: 5.3 GB



Bastide Early Access system requirements



Before launching Bastide Early Access Free Download, make sure that your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7 or higher

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 2200 g

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 750 or higher

Storage: 3 GB of available space



RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 7 or higher

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 760 or higher

Storage: 3 GB of available space

