Bastide Early Access Free Download
About Bastide Early
(Early Acess game in alpha with daily updates)
La Bastide is a city building strategy in the 13th century where you have to guide your peasant village to prosper and survive against other villages, bandits, hunger, disease and cold so that they can become a city. fortified. To be able to survive and grow, the effective management of your peasants is extremely important with everything and everything ready to wreak havoc at any time. There are several seasons and a day and night cycle.
In Bastide, there are many jobs to which to assign your peasants so that they can collect food, resources and enlarge the city.
Start from scratch and build your village into a big city. Using nearby resources, you must construct buildings and allocate jobs, increase resources and food production to enable survival and growth.
Use the surrounding animals to hunt or place in pastures.
Hunting animals will provide meat, wool and leather. Allow your staff to get food, clothing, tools and stay warm.
Description of mature content
The developers describe the content like this:
Fighting, blood and alcohol
Technical specifications of this version Bastide Early
- Game version: initial version
- Interface language: English
- Audio language: English
- Uploader / Repacker group: Early access
- Game file name: Bastide_Early_Access.zip
- Game download size: 5.3 GB
Bastide Early Access system requirements
Before launching Bastide Early Access Free Download, make sure that your PC meets the minimum system requirements.
MINIMUM:
- OS: Windows 7 or higher
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 2200 g
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 750 or higher
- Storage: 3 GB of available space
RECOMMENDED:
- OS: Windows 7 or higher
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 760 or higher
- Storage: 3 GB of available space
How to install?
- Click the “Download game” button.
- Download the “Journey to the Savage Planet” installer (supports downloads to resume).
- Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
- Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
- Open the game and enjoy playing.