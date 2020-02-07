Basketball in Utah: Utes impresses in home victory over highly acclaimed Stanford

SALT LAKE CITY – It is now clear that the basketball team in Utah plays much better at home than on the road. In real racing games, the Utes are 1-7 and they haven’t won a racing game for more than three months since a victory in Nevada in early November.

It was a different story at home, as the Utes won nine of the 10 games, including their 64-56 overtime win over Stanford on Thursday night at the Huntsman Center.

“I don’t think it’s some mystical misery we’ve had. Our boys play better at home, that’s a bit normal.” – Coach Larry Krystkowiak, Utah

Coach Larry Krystkowiak from Utah is getting a little tired of the question of his team’s misery and expressed it when he was asked again after Thursday’s victory.

“Life on the road in the Pac-12 is difficult,” he said. “The tendency is to create something in the clouds up there that is the cause of our problems. I don’t think it’s some mystical misery we’ve had. Our boys play better at home, that’s a bit normal. “

For now, the Utes are happy to enjoy their last win, which came against a Stanford team that came in with a 16-5 record and a place in everyone’s bracketology for the NCAA tournament.

By beating the cardinal, the Utes added another important “Quad 1” victory to their resume, which already includes wins at BYU at home and Kentucky at a neutral location. Quad 1 wins are at home against teams in the top 30 in the NET rankings, in neutral locations against teams in the top 50 and on the road against teams in the top 75. Stanford came in last in the game at number 21 .NET rankings, while Kentucky was No. 24 and BYU No. 26.

So what was the difference in the Utah play on Thursday night?

Well, you couldn’t say it was their shooting, which was bleak in almost every road race this year. Again, the Utes failed to shoot above 40 percent and ended at 36.8% in the night. Shooting with free throws was below the average with 69.6%, although they made 5 out of 6 in the extension period.

It didn’t matter, because the Utes had 18 turnovers in the night, including some of the “mindless” variety as Krystkowiak likes to call them.

One of the big keys was the quick start when the Utes came out and walked exactly to a 24-11 lead with most baskets coming from assists (Utah had 15 for Stanford’s 7), giving them some breathing room when the inevitable silence came in half later.

Then it was the shot of the young team after Stanford returned to take the lead late in the game. Like they did in Nevada, when the Wolf pack came back late in the game to take the lead, and like they did against Kentucky when the Wildcats returned from a 17-point deficit to tie the game, the Utes could continue when it counted to achieve the victory.

“The analogy that I like to use is like a heavyweight fight, survival of the fittest,” Krystkowiak said. “You try to survive some people, luckily we had just enough.”

The game’s hero was 7-foot freshman Branden Carlson, who finished with a career-high in points with 15, tied his career high in rebounds with 10 and was a defensive force with a career-high eight blocked shots. Towards the end of the game, Stanford players hesitated noticeably when they reached the edge, after seeing so many of their shots swept away by Carlson.

Riley Battin had a solid performance with 10 rebounds and 11 points, including a large following basket of a missed layout by Jaxon Brenchley early in the extension to put the Utes ahead for good.

Timmy Allen had a tough night off the field, went 3 for 10 and he had the chance to win the game in regulation when he missed a free throw with 3.9 seconds left. However, he came big in the extension, made 4 of the 4 free throws and also had four steals.

Rylan Jones was also eliminated in his field goal shooting, 3 for 11, but he handed out six assists and came up with three steals in playing just under 44 minutes of the renewal game.

Brenchley, who got his third straight start instead of the injured Both Gach, coolly turned a triangular pointer on consecutive possessions in the extension, then went to Carlson for a thunk to push the Ute lead to six.

With the win, the Utes moved up to ninth place in the Pac-12 standings at 4-6 along with the state of Washington and can jump 4-5 Cal with a win Saturday night (6:00 p.m.).

The Utes will probably not be in the top four for the fourth consecutive year for the conference tournament. But if they can play as they did for much of Thursday’s overtime, the Utes will continue to climb the Pac-12 standings and have a chance to make their mark in the conference tournament of March 11-14 in Las Vegas.