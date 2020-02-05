Basketball in Utah: Utes faces Stanford, one of the best defending teams in the country

SALT LAKE CITY – At the start of the season, this week seemed the easiest for the Utah basketball team with Stanford and Cal coming to town. After all, the cardinal and the golden bears were two of only three schools chosen to end up behind a young Ute team that this season was chosen to finish ninth in the Pac-12.

Instead, both Stanford and Cal enjoy better-than-expected seasons, and both are ahead of Utah in the mid-Pac-12 ranking.

The cardinal comes in the game on Thursday evening (8 p.m.) at the Huntsman Center with an overall mark of 16-5 and a record of 5-3 in the Pac-12 game. Two days later Cal (10-11, 4-4) visits 6:00 pm. game.

Stanford is one of the better defensive teams in the country, with 12 opponents up to 60 or fewer points this season and fifth in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Stanford leads the league in scoring defense and is seventh in the country by allowing only 59.71 ppg. It also leads the competition in 3-point defense (29.5%) and is second in defense field goal percentage at 38.3%. Although not in the polls, cardinals are in 24th place in the NET rankings used to determine NCAA Tournament teams.

“They are a surprise team in the conference,” said coach Larry Krystkowiak, Utah. “Part of their success is what we preach about all the time, that the defense is going to win a number of championships. They hung their hats there. They have good 3-point shots. … They are a physical team. … They offer many problems. “

Oscar da Silva, a 6-foot-9 ahead of Germany, leads the cardinal in points at 16.8 ppg and rebounds at 6.3 rpg, and his 61.3 field-goal percentage is in third place in the conference. Freshman guard Tyrell Terry is close behind da Silva at 15.3 ppg and 5.3 rpg and has 68 assists and 31 blocks.

Other starters are first-year striker Spencer Jones, the team’s best 3-point shooter with 43.7%, junior guard Daejon Davis leads the team with 78 assists and 37 steals on the year and Bryce Willis (6.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg).

Utah (12-9, 3-6) almost got away last week with a win at USC and led most of the game before falling 56-52 in the last minute. On Sunday, they followed the entire game against UCLA and although they were only four down with nine minutes left, they lost 16.

Krystkowiak does not feel that his young team is discouraged by the recent losses and will be ready for this week.

“We have many things to solve and we grow,” he said. “We have to play a little harder from time to time and play together from time to time. We have to win. “

Freshman Rylan Jones, with an average of 11.1 points per game and 4.7 assists, says the Utes’ attitude remains positive.

“We keep fighting,” said Jones. “We are not going backwards from the moment. We continue to practice hard here and try to get better and win more ball games.”

Jones is likely to be included in the starting line-up by second-year student Timmy Allen (18.4 ppg), first-year center Branden Carlson (6.1 ppg) and second-year student Riley Battin (9.6 ppg). The other place is filled by Both Gach (10.6 ppg), who has missed a knee injury in the last two games, or first-year Jaxon Brenchley (4.3 ppg).

Stanford (16-5, 5-3 in Pac-12) in Utah (12-9, 3-6)

Huntsman Center

Thursday, 8 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 network

Radio: ESPN AM-700