Basketball in Utah: this time no comeback, while Utes falls en route to Bruins

LOS ANGELES – This time there was no big comeback for the basketball team in Utah.

A year after Parker Van Dyke’s memorable buzzer-beating 3-pointer closed a 22-point second half comeback for a Utah victory over UCLA, the Utes were unable to overcome a two-digit second half deficit and fell against the Bruins 73- 57 Sunday afternoon in Pauley Pavilion.

The Utes had left 11 points behind and pulled in four points midway through the second half, but like the problem in recent games, they couldn’t find the hoop when the Bruins left.

The loss, the fifth defeat on the Utah road in five Pac-12 attempts, dropped the Utes to 3-6 in the game of the conference and 12-9 in general, while the Bruins improved to 5-4 and 12-10.

“At the start of the second half, we hit a few 3s early and brought it to a pair-possession game and just couldn’t sustain it,” said coach Larry Krystkowiak from Utah.

“It’s very frustrating,” Ute added Timmy Allen. “We had opportunities to get over the bump and cut and tie the lead. It’s the details, there are no small things. We just have to get back to work. “

Krystkowiak said there were several factors in his team’s fourth Pac-12 loss with at least 16 points. He pointed to “a lid” on the basket in the first half when his team shot 33 percent overall and 1 for 12 out of 3-point range. He regretted “seven sales in the first 12 or 13 assets” and the lack of free throws, only five all matches compared to the 22 from UCLA.

Shooting was a major problem for the Utes who finished for the ninth time this season and the sixth time in Pac-12 game with 40%, 22 for 56 for 39.3% and only 36% of the 3-point range.

“We missed a number of open shots – 1 for 12 (at 3-pointers) during the break – and six or seven were the shots we were looking for,” Krystkowiak said.

Riley Battin, a resident of SoCal who plays for a contingent of family and friends, led the Utes with 14 points, including three 3-pointers early in the second half when the Utes rallied. Allen had a tough day shooting, with 5 of 16 off the field, and finished with 13 points, but came up with a career-eight high assists. Rylan Jones scored 11 points, but only hit 3 of 11 3-points.

Before the game, the Utes had 15 turnovers, while Allen had five and Jones had four. “The margin of error is too small for a team like this to throw the ball away,” Krystkowiak said.

The competition started at noon local time on a beautiful 70-degree Super Bowl Sunday in Los Angeles.

In contrast to the Thursday game at USC, which led to an early lead that they held for most of the night, the Utes fell behind from the start and soon noticed 26-13 with 7:34 in the first half.

At that moment, the Bruins became cold and could not score longer than five minutes, but the Utes could only reduce the deficit to seven. During the break, UCLA pushed the lead back to 32-21.

The Utes ran early in the second half and Battin brought Utah in five to 42-37. They came in four when Alfonso Plummer sank a 3-pointer to bring the lead to four at 50-46 with 9:06 left, but next time on the floor after a Brown basket, Plummer’s wide open 3-pointer bounced and that was as close as the Utes could get.

UCLA was led by freshman guard Tyger Campbell, who scored a career-high 22 points and handed out eight assists. Another freshman, Jaime Jaquez, scored 18 points and made 8 of the 8 free throws and Jalen Hill added 14. Bruins’ lead scorer, Chris Smith, was held at six points.

The Utes have dropped to 10th place in the Pac-12 and it won’t get any easier with 5-3 Stanford and 4-4 Cal coming to the Huntsman Center this week.

GAME INSTRUCTIONS: With the win, UCLA continued 11-10 in the all-time series and 7-6 since Utah joined the Pac-12 … In the game, Utah ranks 74th in the last NET rankings, while UCLA 116th was … During the break, the Bruins celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 1970 NCAA Championship team that was played 28-2 … The Utes and Bruins play again on February 20 at the Huntsman Center.