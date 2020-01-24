Basketball in high school: Wasatch Academy takes center stage, routs Juan Diego

MT. PLEASANT, Sanpete County – What the Wasatch Academy did is simply remarkable, with Friday’s 100-62 victory over Juan Diego showing a lot.

Located in a city resembling a place where someone stops to ask for directions when completely lost and out of reach of cell phone service, Wasatch Academy is home to one of the best basketball programs in the world. country. And not just any random year, by the way, as the Tigers have proven to be one of the best in the nation for several years now.

All of this is remarkable and downright impressive.

Take Friday’s game, which allowed the Soaring Eagle to quickly take a 6-0 lead, which was then answered by a 17-0 streak, culminating in a 26-10 lead after a quarter and a lead of 52-27 at halftime.

“This team, maybe more than the other teams I have had, is really selfless. Every night we can have any of the guys who lead us because we have been lucky to have so many guys high level in the program. ”- Dave Evans, Wasatch Academy coach

But the standards are high at Wasatch Academy, and his trainer, Dave Evans, didn’t smile completely afterwards.

“We didn’t focus on the exit, and it showed,” said Evans. “We have to be better than we were tonight at the start, so it’s definitely something we’re going to be working on, and I also thought we gave up too many easy buckets.”

For the rest, most of it went smoothly, the Tigers having proposed a level of play that you do not see often, if ever, at the secondary level.

Mike Saunders, Cincinnati signatory, and Richie Saunders, BYU signatory, each contributed 20 points, while Fousseyni Traoré added 19 on the bench. Each of them contributed as much not by dominating the ball, but by playing in an attacking system where ego was not apparent.

“This team, perhaps more than the other teams I have had, is truly selfless,” said Evans. “Each night we can have one of several guys leading us because we were lucky to have so many top guys in the program.”

High level, indeed.

Four of the 17 players registered at the Wasatch Academy are signed with Division I programs, Caleb Lohner having signed with Utah and Mady Sissoko with the State of Michigan, and several others still deciding between several college offers.

“The hardest thing is to adapt to not being the main guy for many of these kids,” said Evans. “There is a lot of basketball here and we are working hard with them to develop this real team concept, and the kids have been great. They deserve credit. “

Regarding the rural location of the Wasatch Academy and the way 14 of Evans’ players get out of the state, with seven of those 14 coming from another country, basketball may be the best fit. easier in Wasatch.

“It is really difficult for many of these children. It’s a huge adjustment, ”said Evans. “I am always asked how to keep the kids interested, but there is no distraction at all here. But the credit really goes to the children, first, but also to the community and the teachers we have here. There is so much support, and that is the thing that people do not understand. The faculty really treats every student here like their own child. “

As far as where Evans wants to go, he hopes to maintain a high level of talent, but perhaps more importantly, good talent.

“We want guys who are doing this extra pass or who are more than willing to learn how to do this extra pass,” said Evans. “We are looking for that and we are really selective about who we are bringing in. We don’t want the guys to take away the system and so far we have been able to do it.”

As for Juan Diego, he was against him from the start, even if he showed good pushes, led by Talon Valdes, 22 points, a top.

With the win, the Wasatch Academy drops to 23-1 this year and will then head to New Jersey to compete in the Bob Kirk Invitational, where there is yet another opportunity to prove itself against the best in the country. Juan Diego fell to 11-6 with the loss.