Basketball girls in high school: balanced effort helps Olympus to avenge early loss to the east

HOLLADAY – Alyssa Blanck registered a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Monet Clough broke in with 14 points when Olympus used a large second and third quarter to withdraw from the East for the 59-44 win.

In the east’s 15-point win over Olympus earlier in the season, the Leopards withdrew with a large third quarter and the Titans returned the favor on Friday.

“I’m so proud of my girls. Such a solid performance by every player tonight, regardless of their role, “said Olympus coach Whitney Jenkins. “Our bank was active, we anticipated defense, we moved the ball around, hit open people and hit open shots.”

“Our momentum did not change between substitutions that we could maintain the pressure on East. We knew it would be difficult tonight and we really had to compete and provide details, and I thought we did a fantastic job of it tonight, “Jenkins said.

Olympus’ Brooklyn Davies goes to hoop against East Taina Lee in a basketball game for girls in high school in Holladay on Friday, February 7, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

East Edith Lutui, under pressure from Olympus ’Olivia Rosvall and Monet Clough, tries to pass through a basketball game for girls in high school in Holladay on Friday, February 7, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Olympus Jane Fredrick shoots over Faleiupolu Tuakoi in East in a basketball game for girls in high school in Holladay on Friday, February 7, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Olympus ’Olivia Rosvall binds the ball under pressure from East Elina Tausinga in a basketball game for girls in high school in Holladay on Friday, February 7, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

East’s Lealani Falatea is accused of an error because Olympus’ Alyssa Blanck falls into a basketball game for girls in high school on Friday, February 7, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The Titans are still following east with one game for third place in region 6, but Friday’s victory should go a long way to help them stay in the top 8 for RPI seeding for the state tournament.

In the loss for East, Elina Tausinga was ahead with 19 points.