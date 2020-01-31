Basketball boys in high school: Bingham shoots past rival Copper Hills

WEST JORDAN – The last few weeks of Region 3 games are going to be an air fight – Bingham made sure of that on Friday night.

Bingham turned the script over at Copper Hills in Friday’s regional rematch and rolled over to the 74-53 win to avenge a loss in the region opener three weeks ago.

At the loss of his first region, kissing Copper Hills in region play is just one game over Bingham and Jordan.

“That’s one of our goals, a regional championship, and while it doesn’t really mean much to the RPI, it still means a lot to our boys to win a regional championship,” said Bingham coach Kyle Straatman.

That would have been an unattainable goal with a loss on Friday, but Bingham came up with the right mentality to keep that hope alive.

“They played a great game at our home, but they were also harder than us and more physical at home. I think we did well to match their physicality here, “said Straatman.

Tyler West scored 30 points to take the lead for Bingham, with Justis Reiser 17 adding.

It was Reiser’s hot hand that set the tone early. The junior made his first three shots – all 3-pointers – giving Bingham the fast 9-3 cushion.

He didn’t make a new 3-hand, but he really didn’t have to, because Bingham drove at an early stage to what proved to be an easy victory.

“When he sees one enter, his teammates do a really good job of looking for him,” said Straatman, who after Reiser’s fast 3-pointers said that he had flashbacks to the Hillcrest game in the preseason in which he made eight 3’s . in the first half.

While Reiser got the ball rolling, Bingham did his damage in the second quarter. With a 25-18 lead a few minutes before half-time, it closed half the score of six of the seven possessions to open a cozy 35-18 lead at half-time.

Several of those buckets came in transition on layouts after forcing them at the other end of the floor.

“We are a pretty good offensive team and we have a lot of guys who can score, but our defensive efforts from start to finish were really good,” Straatman said.

The lead never fell below 15 points in the entire second half, largely thanks to West, who scored 30 of his career-high 30 points after the break.

“He was immediately aggressive. He played confidently and looked for his shot and attacked the edge. He is really good at doing both, “said Straatman.