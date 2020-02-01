Basketball boys high school: RPI rankings Saturday update – Spanish fork, Olympus makes big jump in 5A

Here’s a look at the boys’ daily RPI change after Friday’s results. The Deseret News will update these rankings and indicate the RPI movement every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday while playing in the region.

The top positions in all six classifications remained the same with Davis, Springville, Sky View, Manti, Kanab and Valley in the same place.

Spanish Fork made the biggest jump on Saturday and jumped four places from No. 15 to No. 11 with its 66-53 win over Maple Mountain.

Olympus jumped from No. 16 to No. 13 in 5A after beating Cottonwood 64-51.

Class 6A

Note: The top six seeds receive a first round bye, seeds Nos. 7 to 16 host a first round game. Second round organized by higher seed too. Quarter-final at the University of Utah.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Davis (16-1). . . . . . . 0.685255. . . . . . . 0

2. Fremont (16-2). . . . . . . 0.677443. . . . . . . 0

3. Layton (16-1). . . . . . . 0.653792. . . . . . . 0

4. Skyridge (13-6). . . . . . . 0.601514. . . . . . . 0

5. Lone Peak (11-6). . . . . . . 0.587602. . . . . . . 2

6. Corner Canyon (13-7). . . . . . . 0.583871. . . . . . . 0

7. Westlake (12-6). . . . . . . 0.575215. . . . . . . -2

8. Herriman (12-7). . . . . . . 0.568183. . . . . . . 1

9. Copper mounds (10-8). . . . . . . 0.548022. . . . . . . -1

10. Pleasant Grove (11-8). . . . . . . 0.542188. . . . . . . 1

11. Bingham (11-8). . . . . . . 0.542017. . . . . . . 1

12. Jordan (12-8). . . . . . . 0.53704. . . . . . . -2

13. Weber (10-7). . . . . . . 0.528265. . . . . . . 0

14. West Jordan (11-7). . . . . . . 0.521118. . . . . . . 1

15. Taylorsville (11-5). . . . . . . 0.516173. . . . . . . -1

16. Riverton (10-9). . . . . . . 0.490996. . . . . . . 1

17. Cyprus (11-8). . . . . . . 0.485254. . . . . . . -1

18. American fork (8-11). . . . . . . 0.472599. . . . . . . 0

19. Roy (6-11). . . . . . . 0.462723. . . . . . . 0

20. Syracuse (5-13). . . . . . . 0.422444. . . . . . . 0

21. Clearfield (4-13). . . . . . . 0.398811. . . . . . . 0

22. Kearns (5-14). . . . . . . 0.386771. . . . . . . 0

23. Northridge (2-15). . . . . . . 0.378983. . . . . . . 0

24. Granger (5-12). . . . . . . 0.375547. . . . . . . 2

25. West (3-16). . . . . . . 0.361109. . . . . . . 0

26. Hunter (5-13). . . . . . . 0.360006. . . . . . . -2

Class 5A

Note: The top three seeds receive a first round bye, seeds No. 4 to 16 host a first round game. Second round organized by higher seed too. Quarter-final at the University of Utah.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Springville (15-3). . . . . . . 0.66268. . . . . . . 0

2. Maple Mountain (14-4). . . . . . . 0.645159. . . . . . . 0

3. Time display (14-4). . . . . . . 0.637668. . . . . . . 0

4. Woods Cross (12-5). . . . . . . 0.616674. . . . . . . 1

5. Timpanogos (14-4). . . . . . . 0.614266. . . . . . . -1

6. Orem (15-5). . . . . . . 0.6034. . . . . . . 0

7. Abundant (12-8). . . . . . . 0.58055. . . . . . . 2

8. Farmington (13-6). . . . . . . 0.577872. . . . . . . -1

9. Alta (11-9). . . . . . . 0.565205. . . . . . . -1

10. Lehi (10-9). . . . . . . 0.559794. . . . . . . 0

11. Spanish fork (10-8). . . . . . . 0.549257. . . . . . . 4

12. Brighton (13-6). . . . . . . 0.545025. . . . . . . 2

13. Olympus (10-8). . . . . . . 0.529911. . . . . . . 3

14. East (11-6). . . . . . . 0.529667. . . . . . . -1

15. Box Elder (10-7). . . . . . . 0.529567. . . . . . . -3

16. Provo (10-8). . . . . . . 0.528252. . . . . . . -5

17. Salem Hills (9-9). . . . . . . 0.524825. . . . . . . 1

18. Payson (10-9). . . . . . . 0.519636. . . . . . . 1

19. Wasatch (7-9). . . . . . . 0.498031. . . . . . . -2

20. View of the mountains (6-10). . . . . . . 0.484114. . . . . . . 0

21. Mountain ridge (8-12). . . . . . . 0.474794. . . . . . . 0

22. Murray (8-10). . . . . . . 0.457598. . . . . . . 0

23. Bonneville (6-9). . . . . . . 0.447321. . . . . . . 2

24. Hillcrest (8-11). . . . . . . 0.44143. . . . . . . 0

25. Viewmont (6-13). . . . . . . 0.434646. . . . . . . -2

26. Park City (4-11). . . . . . . 0.409949. . . . . . . 0

27. Skyline (3-16). . . . . . . 0.337099. . . . . . . 0

28. Cottonwood (2-16). . . . . . . 0.321675. . . . . . . 0

29. Highland (2-15). . . . . . . 0.300231. . . . . . . 0

Class 4A

Note: The top 11 seeds receive a first round bye, seeds No. 12 to 16 host a first round game. Second round organized by higher seed too. Quarter-final at Weber State.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Sky View (15-2). . . . . . . 0.715452. . . . . . . 0

2. Dixie (16-2). . . . . . . 0.70532. . . . . . . 0

3. Ridgeline (12-6). . . . . . . 0.595736. . . . . . . 1

4. Cedar (12-6). . . . . . . 0.594993. . . . . . . -1

5. Hurricane (11-7). . . . . . . 0.585461. . . . . . . 0

6. Juan Diego (12-7). . . . . . . 0.578183. . . . . . . 2

7. Pine View (10-7). . . . . . . 0.576206. . . . . . . -1

8. Bear River (11-7). . . . . . . 0.55474. . . . . . . 1

9. Stansbury (12-7). . . . . . . 0.553454. . . . . . . -2

10. Desert Hills (9-9). . . . . . . 0.550009. . . . . . . 0

11. Crimson Cliffs (8-9). . . . . . . 0.536892. . . . . . . 0

12. Green Canyon (9-9). . . . . . . 0.5182. . . . . . . 0

13. Tooele (10-9). . . . . . . 0.512977. . . . . . . 0

14. Logan (7-11). . . . . . . 0.469596. . . . . . . 0

15. Cedar Valley (8-10). . . . . . . 0.457458. . . . . . . 0

16. Snow Canyon (6-13). . . . . . . 0.435191. . . . . . . 0

17. Canyon View (5-14). . . . . . . 0.417678. . . . . . . 0

18. Ben Lomond (5-12). . . . . . . 0.397047. . . . . . . 0

19. Ogden (3-13). . . . . . . 0.355442. . . . . . . 0

20. Uintah (4-12). . . . . . . 0.34973. . . . . . . 0

21. Mountain Crest (1-16). . . . . . . 0.314762. . . . . . . 0

Class 3A

Note: The top 13 seeds receive a first round bye, seeds no. 14 to 16 host a first round game. Second round at USU Eastern. Quarter-final at SLCC.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Manti (19-1). . . . . . . 0.692094. . . . . . . 0

2. Emery (15-3). . . . . . . 0.650496. . . . . . . 0

3. Richfield (12-4). . . . . . . 0.633048. . . . . . . 0

4. Judge Memorial (15-6). . . . . . . 0.591575. . . . . . . 0

5. San Juan (12-5). . . . . . . 0.584161. . . . . . . 0

6. Morgan (11-7). . . . . . . 0.56761. . . . . . . 0

7. Delta (12-7). . . . . . . 0.545987. . . . . . . 0

8. Grantsville (11-8). . . . . . . 0.543309. . . . . . . 0

9. South Sevier (8-9). . . . . . . 0.520491. . . . . . . 1

10. ALA (11-8). . . . . . . 0.51634. . . . . . . 1

11. Summit Academy (11-9). . . . . . . 0.509767. . . . . . . -2

12. Juab (9-10). . . . . . . 0.497214. . . . . . . 0

13. Grand County (8-10). . . . . . . 0.462027. . . . . . . 0

14. Carbon (7-12). . . . . . . 0.449957. . . . . . . 0

15. North Sanpete (7-13). . . . . . . 0.430073. . . . . . . 0

16. South summit (6-13). . . . . . . 0.403977. . . . . . . 0

17. Maeser Prep (4-14). . . . . . . 0.385202. . . . . . . 0

18. Providence Hall (1-18). . . . . . . 0.336982. . . . . . . 0

19. Union (1-17). . . . . . . 0.316507. . . . . . . 0

Class 2A

Note: The top eight seeds receive a first round bye, seeds Nos. 9 to 16 host a first round game. Second round at Snow College. Quarter-final in Sevier Valley Center.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Kanab (17-1). . . . . . . 0.746831. . . . . . . 0

2. Parowan (12-6). . . . . . . 0.627907. . . . . . . 0

3. Gunnison Valley (14-5). . . . . . . 0.601318. . . . . . . 2

4. American heritage (12-4). . . . . . . 0.592377. . . . . . . 2

5. Rowland Hall (14-5). . . . . . . 0.59079. . . . . . . -1

6. Draper APA (13-4). . . . . . . 0.589461. . . . . . . 1

7. Enterprise (11-8). . . . . . . 0.582566. . . . . . . -4

8. Beaver (10-8). . . . . . . 0.553208. . . . . . . 0

9. Duchesne (9-9). . . . . . . 0.529567. . . . . . . 0

10. Millard (9-9). . . . . . . 0.52907. . . . . . . 0

11. North summit (10-9). . . . . . . 0.509256. . . . . . . 0

12. Northern Sevier (8-10). . . . . . . 0.504305. . . . . . . 2

13. Waterford (10-7). . . . . . . 0.497732. . . . . . . -1

14. Layton Christian (10-12). . . . . . . 0.491118. . . . . . . 1

15. Monticello (7-11). . . . . . . 0.477903. . . . . . . -2

16. APA West Valley (8-12). . . . . . . 0.44317. . . . . . . 2

17. Altamont (7-11). . . . . . . 0.437284. . . . . . . -1

18. Utah Military Camp Williams (9-11). . . . . . . 0.431262. . . . . . . 1

19. St. Joseph (6-9). . . . . . . 0.428135. . . . . . . -2

20. Merit Academy (8-12). . . . . . . 0.37554. . . . . . . 0

21. Utah Military Hill Field (4-12). . . . . . . 0.3447895. . . . . . . 0

22. Freedom Prep (6-11). . . . . . . 0.344443. . . . . . . 0

23. Rockwell (2-16). . . . . . . 0.279948. . . . . . . 0

24. RSL Academy (1-13). . . . . . . 0.265126. . . . . . . 0

Class 1A

Note: The top seven seeds receive a first round bye, seeds No. 8 to 16 host a first round game. Second round at Richfield High School. Quarter-final in Sevier Valley Center.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Valley (15-3). . . . . . . 0.667324. . . . . . . 0

2. Manila (12-4). . . . . . . 0.652912. . . . . . . 0

3. ICS (15-5). . . . . . . 0.62227. . . . . . . 0

4. Wendover (12-3). . . . . . . 0.612057. . . . . . . 0

5. Bryce Valley (10-6). . . . . . . 0.583862. . . . . . . 0

6. Panguitch (11-6). . . . . . . 0.572986. . . . . . . 1

7. Piute (11-6). . . . . . . 0.568838. . . . . . . -1

8. Water Canyon (7-6). . . . . . . 0.519756. . . . . . . 2

9. Whitehorse (9-9). . . . . . . 0.5155. . . . . . . -1

10. Green River (11-6). . . . . . . 0.510069. . . . . . . -1

11. Tabiona (9-7). . . . . . . 0.50577. . . . . . . 1

12. Mount Vernon (8-6). . . . . . . 0.502973. . . . . . . -1

13. Monument Valley (4-11). . . . . . . 0.459879. . . . . . . 0

14. Top (8-11). . . . . . . 0.432919. . . . . . . 0

15. Milford (5-12). . . . . . . 0.425538. . . . . . . 0

16. Wayne (3-13). . . . . . . 0.398205. . . . . . . 0

17. Rich (2-14). . . . . . . 0.396141. . . . . . . 0

18. Tintic (3-13). . . . . . . 0.370211. . . . . . . 0

19. Diamond Ranch (2-15). . . . . . . 0.351993. . . . . . . 0

20. Telos (3-10). . . . . . . 0.34179. . . . . . . 0

21. Dugway (2-15). . . . . . . 0.294537. . . . . . . 0

22. West Ridge (0-13). . . . . . . 0.237058. . . . . . . 0