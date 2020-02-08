Basketball boys high school: RPI rankings Saturday update – Herriman makes big jump in 6A

Here’s a look at the boys’ daily RPI change after Friday’s results. The Deseret News will update these rankings and indicate the RPI movement every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday while playing in the region.

The UHSAA does not publish daily updates of the rankings in the last week of the regular season, so the next unveiling for the 3A and 2A rankings will be Saturday at 11 p.m. when the final brackets are announced.

The top positions in the other four classifications remained the same with Davis, Timpview, Sky View and Valley in the same place.

Herriman had the most significant jump after Friday’s games, as the arched came from No. 8 to No. 6 and came in a first round bye position after his 48-46 win over Riverton.

Class 6A

Note: The top six seeds receive a first round bye, seeds Nos. 7 to 16 host a first round game. Second round organized by higher seed too. Quarter-final at the University of Utah.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Davis (18-1). . . . . . . . 0.68836. . . . . . . . 0

2. Fremont (18-2). . . . . . . . 0.671058. . . . . . . . 0

3. Layton (17-2). . . . . . . . 0.647827. . . . . . . . 0

4. Skyridge (15-6). . . . . . . . 0.609169. . . . . . . . 0

5. Corner Canyon (14-8). . . . . . . . 0.579222. . . . . . . . 0

6. Herriman (13-8). . . . . . . . 0.564944. . . . . . . . 2

– – – – – – – –

7. Bingham (13-8). . . . . . . . 0.561742. . . . . . . . 2

8. Pleasant Grove (13-8). . . . . . . . 0.5558002. . . . . . . . 2

9. Lone Peak (11-8). . . . . . . . 0.55227. . . . . . . . -3

10. Westlake (12-8). . . . . . . . 0.551102. . . . . . . . -3

11. Copper Hills (11-9). . . . . . . . 0.533616. . . . . . . . 1

12. Jordan (13-9). . . . . . . . 0.530534. . . . . . . . -1

13. Weber (11-8). . . . . . . . 0.528251. . . . . . . . 1

14. West Jordan (13-7). . . . . . . . 0.527649. . . . . . . . -1

15. Taylorsville (12-6). . . . . . . . 0.510815. . . . . . . . 0

16. Cyprus (13-8). . . . . . . . 0.501151. . . . . . . . 1

– – – – – – – –

17. Riverton (11-10). . . . . . . . 0.496526. . . . . . . . -1

18. American fork (9-12). . . . . . . . 0.480134. . . . . . . . 0

19. Roy (6-13). . . . . . . . 0.439047. . . . . . . . 0

20. Syracuse (5-15). . . . . . . . 0.424766. . . . . . . . 0

21. Clearfield (5-14). . . . . . . . 0.394145. . . . . . . . 0

22. Kearns (6-15). . . . . . . . 0.394106. . . . . . . . 0

23. Northridge (3-16). . . . . . . . 0.392065. . . . . . . . 0

24. Granger (5-14). . . . . . . . 0.363258. . . . . . . . 0

25. West (3-18). . . . . . . . 0.357423. . . . . . . . 0

26. Hunter (5-15). . . . . . . . 0.354242. . . . . . . . 0

Class 5A

Note: The top three seeds receive a first round bye, seeds No. 4 to 16 host a first round game. Second round organized by higher seed too. Quarter-final at the University of Utah.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Maple Mountain (16-4). . . . . . . . 0.649801. . . . . . . . 0

2. Springville (16-4). . . . . . . . 0.644718. . . . . . . . 1

3. Time display (16-5). . . . . . . . 0.63386. . . . . . . . -1

– – – – – – – –

4. Woods Cross (15-5). . . . . . . . 0.628099. . . . . . . . 0

5. Timpanogos (16-5). . . . . . . . 0.61334. . . . . . . . 0

6. Orem (15-6). . . . . . . . 0.591428. . . . . . . . 0

7. Farmington (14-6). . . . . . . . 0.582404. . . . . . . . 1

8. Lehi (12-9). . . . . . . . 0.571477. . . . . . . . 1

9. Abundance (13-9). . . . . . . . 0.566172. . . . . . . . -2

10. Brighton (15-6). . . . . . . . 0.556714. . . . . . . . 0

11. Alta (11-10). . . . . . . . 0.556402. . . . . . . . 0

12. East (13-6). . . . . . . . 0.553809. . . . . . . . 1

13. Spanish fork (11-9). . . . . . . . 0.54339. . . . . . . . -1

14. Payson (11-10). . . . . . . . 0.527731. . . . . . . . 0

15. Box Elder (10-8). . . . . . . . 0.520594. . . . . . . . 1

16. Olympus (11-10). . . . . . . . 0.516201. . . . . . . . -1

– – – – – – – –

17. Salem Hills (10-10). . . . . . . . 0.513885. . . . . . . . 1

18. Provo (10-10). . . . . . . . 0.513806. . . . . . . . -1

19. Wasatch (8-10). . . . . . . . 0.492239. . . . . . . . 0

20. Mountain ridge (8-13). . . . . . . . 0.468869. . . . . . . . 0

21. View of the mountains (5-11). . . . . . . . 0.465846. . . . . . . . 0

22. Murray (9-11). . . . . . . . 0.456778. . . . . . . . 0

23. Bonneville (7-11). . . . . . . . 0.454665. . . . . . . . 1

24. Hillcrest (9-11). . . . . . . . 0.44815. . . . . . . . -1

25. Viewmont (6-15). . . . . . . . 0.429668. . . . . . . . 0

26. Park City (5-12). . . . . . . . 0.419788. . . . . . . . 0

27. Skyline (3-18). . . . . . . . 0.332405. . . . . . . . 1

28. Cottonwood (3-18). . . . . . . . 0.324472. . . . . . . . -1

29. Highland (3-17). . . . . . . . 0.30801. . . . . . . . 0

Class 4A

Note: The top 11 seeds receive a first round bye, seeds No. 12 to 16 host a first round game. Second round organized by higher seed too. Quarter-final at Weber State.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Sky View (16-3). . . . . . . . 0.693109. . . . . . . . 0

2. Dixie (17-3). . . . . . . . 0.681346. . . . . . . . 0

3. Ridgeline (14-6). . . . . . . . 0.619141. . . . . . . . 0

4. Cedar (14-6). . . . . . . . 0.602172. . . . . . . . 0

5. Juan Diego (14-7). . . . . . . . 0.585603. . . . . . . . 1

6. Pine View (11-8). . . . . . . . 0.57927. . . . . . . . -1

7. Hurricane (12-8). . . . . . . . 0.574272. . . . . . . . 0

8. Stansbury (13-7). . . . . . . . 0.560389. . . . . . . . 0

9. Bear River (12-8). . . . . . . . 0.541357. . . . . . . . 0

10. Desert Hills (10-10). . . . . . . . 0.536664. . . . . . . . 0

11. Crimson Cliffs (9-10). . . . . . . . 0.535451. . . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

12. Green Canyon (11-9). . . . . . . . 0.524965. . . . . . . . 0

13. Tooele (11-10). . . . . . . . 0.508613. . . . . . . . 0

14. Cedar Valley (10-11). . . . . . . . 0.469098. . . . . . . . 1

15. Logan (7-13). . . . . . . . 0.460914. . . . . . . . -1

16. Snow Canyon (7-14). . . . . . . . 0.449775. . . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. Canyon View (5-16). . . . . . . . 0.409994. . . . . . . . 0

18. Ben Lomond (6-14). . . . . . . . 0.396097. . . . . . . . 0

19. Uintah (4-13). . . . . . . . 0.353845. . . . . . . . 0

20. Ogden (3-15). . . . . . . . 0.342608. . . . . . . . 0

21. Mountain Crest (1-18). . . . . . . . 0.314142. . . . . . . . 0

Class 1A

Note: The top 10 seeds receive a first-round bye, seeds no. 11 to 16 host a first-round game. Second round at Richfield High School. Quarter-final in Sevier Valley Center.

Rank. School (W-L). . . . . . . RPI. . . . . . . Daily change

1. Valley (16-3). . . . . . . . 0.671401. . . . . . . . 0

2. Manila (12-5). . . . . . . . 0.643361. . . . . . . . 0

3. ICS (16-5). . . . . . . . 0.632043. . . . . . . . 1

4. Wendover (15-3). . . . . . . . 0.62547. . . . . . . . -1

5. Bryce Valley (11-7). . . . . . . . 0.591159. . . . . . . . 0

6. Piute (11-7). . . . . . . . 0.559959. . . . . . . . 0

7. Panguitch (11-7). . . . . . . . 0.556848. . . . . . . . 0

8. Green River (13-6). . . . . . . . 0.525319. . . . . . . . 1

9. Water Canyon (8-6). . . . . . . . 0.521504. . . . . . . . -1

10. Whitehorse (9-10). . . . . . . . 0.503671. . . . . . . . 1

– – – – – – – –

11. Tabiona (10-9). . . . . . . . 0.498356. . . . . . . . -1

12. Mount Vernon (8-7). . . . . . . . 0.490221. . . . . . . . 0

13. Monument Valley (5-12). . . . . . . . 0.470281. . . . . . . . 0

14. Top (8-13). . . . . . . . 0.42729. . . . . . . . 0

15. Milford (5-13). . . . . . . . 0.422934. . . . . . . . 0

16. Rich (3-14). . . . . . . . 0.41843. . . . . . . . 0

– – – – – – – –

17. Wayne (4-14). . . . . . . . 0.401361. . . . . . . . 0

18. Telos (5-11). . . . . . . . 0.371104. . . . . . . . 1

19. Tintic (4-14). . . . . . . . 0.363996. . . . . . . . -1

20. Diamond Ranch (2-16). . . . . . . . 0.341028. . . . . . . . 0

21. Dugway (4-16). . . . . . . . 0.309894. . . . . . . . 0

22. West Ridge (0-17). . . . . . . . 0.219597. . . . . . . . 0