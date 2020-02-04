Basketball boys high school: freshman Jordan Ross play Pleasant Grove late lifts over Lone Peak 77-71

PLEASANT GROVE – Pleasant Grove freshman Jordan Ross is not even old enough to drive a car, although his balance played late on the track versus Lone Peak on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old first-year students hit a key shot late in the run, along with two important free throws in the final seconds to ward off the visiting knights 77-71.

All in all, the freshman phenomenon led the Vikings with a game-high 20 points, while proving his best during the final minutes of the game.

“We just performed the entire season as we had expected (our players). We are coming and finding out. We have played great on all facets” – coach Randy McAllister of Pleasant Grove

“It only shows what kind of competitor he is and still is coming,” said Pleasant Grove coach Randy McAllister. “The game is just not that fast for him anymore and boys are not that big for him anymore.”

The freshman has indeed made huge progress this year and could very well end up being one of the best recruits in the state by the time he is a senior, all in all.

“He is a special talent,” McAllister said.

But Ross was far from perfect, and neither was his team, leaving McAllister a bit annoyed, although understanding at the end of the game.

Leading the way with big points, the knights made a big comeback in the fourth quarter, leading a 26-point second half to Pleasant Grove to just two, 69-67 with two minutes left.

But enter Ross, who came out calmly shortly after two free-throw attempts and kept the knights at bay. He then effectively executed the run and hit two more in the final minutes to secure the win.

“Just keep playing and don’t let your head down,” Ross said of his mentality while Lone Peak was on his way. “Just keep playing … at the end of the day it’s just basketball.”

For McAllister, he has long been coaching the Vikings to some deep runs in the playoffs while at the same time becoming familiar with Lone Peak. All that experience made the late run of Tuesday by the knights at least not surprising and even expected.

Kael Mikkelsen of Pleasant Grove rides to hoop against Corbin Zentner of Lone Peak in a basketball game for high school boys at Pleasant Grove High School on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Pleasant Grove’s Jordan Ross comes under pressure from Aaron Edwards of Lone Peak on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in a basketball game for high school boys at Pleasant Grove High School. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Cameron Brimhall of Lone Peak dunks in a basketball game for boys in high school against Pleasant Grove at Pleasant Grove High School on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Luke Sutton of Lone Peak falls as Daniel Mitton of Pleasant Grove rides in a basketball game for boys in high school at Pleasant Grove High School on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Kyle Schilling from Lone Peak blocks a Jordan Ross layout at Pleasant Grove in a high school basketball game at Pleasant Grove High School on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Aaron Edwards from Lone Peak dives while he and Jordan Ross from Pleasant Grove compete for the ball in a boys’ basketball game at Pleasant Grove High School on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Preston Bushman of Pleasant Grove goes to hoop against Cameron Brimhall of Lone Peak on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in a basketball game for high school boys at Pleasant Grove High School. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

“It’s a game that’s going to be a run. You just know,” McAllister said. “We didn’t tell the kids, but you know they’re under pressure, and they did … but it’s just great to put your team in that scenario … to resist that this is really a productive evening for us. ”

In terms of production, Pleasant Grove had a lot in the first half, where almost everything went well, at least in the offensive end. When the first 16 minutes were over, the Vikings showed a big 49 points on the scoreboard, to lead 49-28 in half.

“We just performed the entire season as we expected (our players),” McAllister said. “We are coming and finding out. We have played great on all facets.”

Most points came from being aggressive to the hoop, led by the play of attackers Isaac Vaha, who finished with 15 points in the night, and Kael Mikkelsen, who finished with 13.

No matter how good the Vikings were in the first half, they were so much better in the first minutes of the third quarter. A quick 8-2 run out of the gate saw the home team take a 57-31 lead, before Lone Peak scored 11 and reduced the lead to only 61-53 in the fourth quarter.

The leader of the Knight comeback was Jared Jensen, who scored a team-high 19 points, along with both Josh Jackson and Corbin Zentner, who both added 18.

“I’m just very proud of how we went through it, and we were able to finish it,” McAllister said.

With the win, Pleasant Grove improves to 12-8 overall and 5-2 in region 4 games. Lone Peak drops to 11-7 overall and 4-3 in Region 4 game, with the loss.