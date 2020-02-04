Basketball boys high school: Brighton beats Olympus in region 6

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS – With only three games to go in Region 6, there is now so much clarity than at the beginning of January – that is, there is none.

With Brighton ‘s 63-60 win over Olympus on Tuesday and the east’ s 52-44 win over Murray, those four teams are back in the same spot where they were just a few weeks ago.

Brighton is the only team that does not play one of the other three in the route, which made Tuesday’s victory so important.

Lander Barton scored 23 points to lead the Bengals, who fought off a late Olympus rally attempt because he missed a game-tying 3-pointer attempt at the buzzer.

“We knew we had to do our best and we did, and luckily only one possession was good enough,” said Brighton coach Garrett Wilson.

Attacking and free-throw shooting was a major key in the process. The Bengals made 12 of the 15 free throws in the fourth quarter, which greatly contributed to extending the lead to 55-47 with 3:28 remaining.

Olympus clawed straight back, but scored on three-straight possession, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Zach Alder and Ben Krystowiak and cut the deficit to 56-55 with 2:05.

Brighton stretched the lead back to 58-55, but Olympus immediately answered back and made it a 58-57 lead on a Caden Kuhn line-up.

Although it was tight, Brighton never gave up the lead in the last minute. A Barton-jumper made it 60-57, and after an Olympus-miss, Luke Lundquist pushed the lead to 61-57 by making one of the two free throws.

“It has been a long way for boys to finally begin to understand how they can slow down the game, how they can slow themselves down, play a lot slowly,” Wilson said.

Alder kept hope alive for Olympus who tapped a 3-handed hand with 15 seconds to 61-60. After two free throws from Brighton’s Tanner Church, the Titans tried well to overtime the game, but the shot bounced off the side of the edge.

Olympus made 13 3-pointers on Tuesday, but still needs one to stay in the Region 6 seat. It has the hardest way in the last three games with games against East and Murray.

For Brighton, back-to-back victories over East and Olympus helped to move last week’s loss to Murray quickly.

“I’ll be honest, I was a little negative about that loss and where we were going. But these last two games we just decided to come together as a team, do this for each other, have fun while we do it “It doesn’t matter who scores, as long as things are going well,” Wilson said.

Along with Barton’s 23 points, Josh Petersen added 15 with Justin Devashrayee who competed with 10. Alder led the way for Olympus with 15 points.