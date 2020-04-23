Baseball, football in Japan does not expect fans

It’s still not clear when baseball or football will happen again in Japan, but it’s likely to be without fans.

It was a decision when Japanese professional baseball and football executives met in online meetings.

Japan’s baseball commissioner Atsushi Saito says “my feeling that I want to start the season without spectators has not changed.”

Baseball and football officials agreed that nothing could begin until the state of emergency in Japan was lifted. This can happen no earlier than May 6th. They are expected to wait until that date to move on.

The football divisions of the top J league were suspended in February. Japanese baseball played several pre-season games without fans before the game was stopped.

