Barzal scores in regulation and OT, Isles beat Bruins 3-2

The New York islanders felt they had something to prove. Matthew Barzal scored on regulation and shooting when the Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night. Despite being third in the Eastern Conference and winning six of nine, the Islanders saw this game as a measuring stick because Boston has only lost one game at home in regulation. "They are so hard at home," Barzal said. "To keep up with them all night, it says something about this group." Varlamov had 27 saves when New York broke a streak of seven straight losses to Boston. He made a prominent save with 3:33 remaining in the second period. He threw himself in the fold and robbed Anders Bjork, who lowered his head in disbelief. "I only had the chance to reach with my glove and he shot right in the glove," Varlamov said. "If he shot 10 times, he would have scored nine out of 10. It was important to win this game and regain our confidence after the game against Nashville." New York lost 8-3 on Tuesday to the Predators and has now won four of five. In the shooting, Jordan Eberle and Barzal scored for the islanders. David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins. Brad Marchand's attempt to extend the shooting was hampered by Varlamov. Anders Bjork and Torey Krug scored for Boston. The Bruins have no victories in four straight games at home and seven of eight overall. "Something about this team, we have a lot of confidence and arrogance," Bjork said. "I don't feel any nerve, even when we are depressed, and we still feel we will return." Devon Toews had the opportunity to end the islanders in the last seconds of overtime, but lost control of the disc. a getaway while approaching Bruins goalkeeper Tuukka Rask. Johnny Boychuk scored for the first time in 21 games, tying the score at 1 when he beat a selected Rask with a shot from the blue line at 3:26 of the second. Krug took advantage of a two-man lead and tied the game in 2 with 12:36 remaining in the third period. "They don't give you much and the record and the objectives against it are evidence of that," Krug said. "Everyone in this room feels they can give a little more and hope we can straighten the ship soon." Rask stopped 19 shots for Boston and dropped five straight. NOTES: The eaves of Cal Clutterbuck islanders left the ice in the third period after their left wrist was cut by Patrice Bergeron's skate. He was taken to the hospital to receive stitches. … Boston D John Moore was scratched in favor of Connor Clifton. Boston is 1-5 since Moore returned to the lineup. . Varlamov has won four straight matches. … Boychuk played for the Bruins for six seasons and left after the 2013-14 season.

