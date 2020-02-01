Barty’s ‘baby’ press conference spoke volumes

The law doesn’t have to worry about the baby when it comes to asking Barty the difficult questions. After all, it is a journalist’s job to ask a difficult question, and no matter how confronted the question is, it won’t hurt the baby’s feelings. Trust me, I am two years old and he has no exception to anything anyone has ever said to me.

Second, it is no more or less strange to bring a baby with you than to sit at a press conference and give a single word, single syllable, monotonous, pouting answers that have nothing to do with the player or the reason why they won or lost , betray. Anyone who has ever attended these press conferences knows that some athletes will give you nothing, choose to speak in circles, or consciously avoid the question.

Barty was not evasive or vague. In fact, she was aware of why she thought she had lost: “I was able to win the game today and I just didn’t play the biggest points well enough to win.”

She knew she hadn’t taken any chances when she pointed out, “I’m two points away from winning in straight sets, which is disappointing,” and then repeated, “Yes, it’s disappointing.”

Pretty easy, isn’t it? One can only assume that when Barty articulated all of this, everyone was distracted by the baby.

Just because some tennis players combine with the game on tour due to their ubiquitous fascination and obsession does not mean that the approach is a uniform template for the success of all players. On the contrary, for Barty to be successful and deeply involved in Grand Slam events, tennis only has to be part of her life – not her whole life. She needs to enjoy the game, but not be defined by him. She must continue to do her best, knowing that regardless of the outcome, the sun will rise tomorrow and life will go on.

As soon as winning and losing begins to define how she defines herself and the game is no longer fun, she can go. We know that because she has given up everything before. In 2014 she gave up sport and played, among other things, cricket for the Brisbane Heat in the WBBL.

After 18 months, she returned to tennis and life with new passion and perspective. With this attitude, she rose to the top of the tennis world and won the French Open.

Taking a baby to a press conference may have been her way of saying that there is more to life than tennis, and it is true that it is not for everyone. But who cares? It works for Barty, who has to count for something. After all, it is the number one in the world.

Sam Duncan is a lecturer in sports media and marketing.