Barty will live up to expectations at home

She said that she would make a concerted effort to absorb every moment of the Australian swing, accept the support and crowd, rather than consider it a burden to bear.

“I know that I did all my work and all my training well. I did my best and now it’s about getting out there and competing. That’s why we’re doing all the hard work. It is.” So it took us all the hours to come out and enjoy the competition, “said Barty.

“And that is the challenge for me to get out of here and enjoy it, soak up the crowd and the fact that we as Australians are allowed to spend the first month in Australia. It is really something special.

“It’s obviously an amazing time of the year for us and I mean it doesn’t really matter what the result is, it’s more about just getting out there and cracking it up and being the best that I can be. “

Barty’s trainer Craig Tyzzer has already worked out plans to expand the Barty cabinet in 2020. Their game fits on almost any surface, and their winnings in 2019 could still be the tip of the iceberg.

“Look, I don’t know about Ash. She really grew very quickly in many areas, so I don’t really know what her high point is, what it will be,” said Tyzzer. “It’s pretty good right now, so if it can get better, it’ll be pretty amazing.

“She’s constantly investing time and effort and the fact that she did well has also given her a boost. It made her think, ‘OK, what I do is right, and if I keep pushing, I can go further ‘.

“So we still have some areas where I think she can really improve, and hopefully she can continue what she did last year over the next few years.”

Barty is a good double player and Tyzzer wants her to spend more time online and add some pop to her already strong forehand. Your slice backhand has become one of the best weapons on the WTA Tour.

Sam Stosur started her home campaign by beating Angelique Kerber in Brisbane International.Credit:AAP

“It’s starting to get there. With singles, she very refused to do it (volleyball). She likes to play from the back of the court.

“But she has such a good transition and volleyball game that she has to do more with what she does.”

Qualification for Brisbane International started on Monday, along with some of the major draw games. The biggest victim was the seventh Briton Johanna Konta, who lost to the Czech Barbora Strýcová 6: 2, 3: 6, 6: 3.

But there was much better news for Australian Sam Stosur, who had some rare successes at the tournament by beating number 18 Angie Kerber 7-6, 7-6.

