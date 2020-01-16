Barty pounces on Vondrousova in Adelaide

In front of a sold-out crowd of 5,000 spectators in the courtyard, Barty made her weapons – hammering forehead, precise backhand and stubborn ball chasing.

Her first serve was a hit and often a failure – a low percentage of 53.2 – but her outstanding performance in all fields secured her entry into the semi-finals on Friday night against the tournament’s surprise package, US No. 27, Danielle Collins who had produced successive boilovers against them had top 15 opponents.

In a nutshell: Ashleigh Barty was again in top form in the quarterfinals against Markta Voundrousova at Adelaide International.Credit:AAP

Collins flashed world number 7 Belinda Bencic 6: 3 and 6: 1 on Thursday after disassembling world number 15 Sofia Kenin 6: 3 and 6: 1 in the second round.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, number 12 in the world, brazenly targeting Barty’s number 1, faces Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in the other semi-final.

Yastremska crashed Croatian Donna Vekic 6: 4: 6: 3 in their last round of 16, while Sabalenka won 6: 4: 6: 2 against second and number 4 in the world, Simona Halep.

Last year, Sabalenka defeated Barty in the semifinals of the Wuhan WTA tournament in China – her third win in five games against the Australian.

Power up: Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the fight against Ashleigh Barty.Credit:AAP

When asked if her win over Halep shows the tennis world that she has the potential to be number 1 in the world, Sabalenka replied confidently: “I knew it before.”

In her semi-final against World No. 24, Yastremska, the 21-year-old predicted a full throttle duel in which both are known for their power game.