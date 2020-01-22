Barty may show how last year's finalists continue

The first round Collywobbles brought Ash Barty back to their world leading form and secured fourth place in a row in the third round at Melbourne Park.

The number one in the Australian world rankings prevailed in the Slovenian Polona Hercog with a few seconds errors and a tricky opponent and on Wednesday achieved a 6: 1 victory with 6: 4 in just over an hour.

Barty spoke to former double teammate Casey Dellacqua after the game and said she was thrilled that she got away unscathed.

“It was incredible to have another flawless game, happy to get out of it,” said Barty.

Ashleigh Barty showed the world why she is number 1 in the world in the second round. Photo: Getty

“It was very different (than in the first lap) and the wind played a big role. When I got the chance, I used it and was happy to save a few breakpoints in the second set.”

The French Open winner was chosen from the start and held Serve to Love before breaking her opponent immediately.

Their dominant behaviors continued throughout the first set and resulted in the loss of a game. Her cut in the backhand posed particular problems for Hercog, who sprayed 11 casual mistakes.

The Australian used her piece very effectively. Photo: Getty

After the break, the Slovenian looked happier as he extended the rallies and maneuvered Barty far before landing with forehand hits.

The strategy paid off with six breakpoint opportunities in the second set.

But Barty has mastered the challenge by using her all-court game, online skills and skill, and developing as the world’s best player to prevail against her lower-ranked opponent.

Next she meets the 29th seed, Hobart International champion Elena Rybakina.

In the other game of the day with an Australian, the Perth Wildcard Astra Sharma, there was a breakdown in which Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit lost 6-0 and 6-2.

With the match on Sharma’s racket, the failed local hope strikes made 12 unrestrained mistakes in a lightning-fast opening sentence before an inaccuracy from the 28th seed brought her an early break.

From there it was a one-way street, because Kontaveit won five of the last six games and secured their second place in the round of 16.

Osaka, Kvitova fight through the wind

Last year’s finalists, Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova, both competed against the guilty opponent in the second round and triumphed in the third round with a combination of juicy humidity and 30 km / h wind.

For defending champion Osaka, her path to the next round against China’s Saisai Zheng was more clinical and won 6-2, 6-4, but it was not without difficulties.

The world’s number 3, Naomi Osaka, had to fight China’s Zheng. Photo: Getty

“When she was 4: 2 on my feet, I got very excited and people started clapping more. I complained here and almost threw my racket, but it all worked. I didn’t want to play a third set this time, ”Osaka said to Nine after the game.

While dictating the game with ruthless strength and the ability to pull her opponent wide in the first set with angled strokes, mistakes began to flow from Osaka’s racket in the second set when she became impatient with Zheng’s constancy.

After Osaka discontinued the back-to-back service games, an emotional roller coaster ride followed that included kicking the racket, self-ironic laughter, and protests against the tension of her racket.

Osaka broke with many mistakes.

Throws and kicks her racket. Unusual.

But the vent ignited a fire under Japanese number 3, which had survived the last four games of the game at lightning speed to begin a round three meeting with Coco Gauff – the first since her viral US Open moment.

In the Rod Laver Arena, Kvitova’s familiar gusty conditions were exacerbated by 22-year-old Paula Badosa’s tendency to apply a lot of topspin from both wings before scratching 7-5 7-5.

“She played a great match and it was very difficult for me to get through. It served well, the wind was not nice and it was sometimes difficult, ”said Kvitova.

How did Petra Kvitova feel after overcoming the windy conditions and a tricky opponent? Stoked. Photo: Getty

Though Kvitova won her first game by losing a game, it was the unknown Spaniard who made the first breakthrough and broke the Czech love service that was sealed with an emphatic winner of the return.

But the advantage was immediately thwarted when the world’s number 7 returned the favor with a deafening roar and triggered its run to the first set.

The rallies continued in the second round, and Kvitova threatened desperate defense.

Number 97 in the world, Badosa, however, had three setpoints to force a third, and seemed convinced that she had closed it before Hawkeye cruelly demonstrated that her backhand winner was only a few inches wide.

When Kvitova survived the late horror, she ended the match with 31 winners.

For Novak Djokovic it is easy to be green

Defending champion Novak Djokovic showed himself almost flawless in his second round against Tatsuma Ito and defeated the Japanese player 6: 1 to 4: 6: 2 in one hour and 35 minutes.

In a 22-minute opening stanza from the blocks, the seven-time champion raced into the second without any major problems by using a Dink crosscourt to raise the setpoint in a sublime manner.

Number two in the world rankings, which is just about to break the game from first gear, will now meet Ito’s compatriot Yoshihito Nishioka for a second week.

In other men’s results, Italian Jannik Sinner suffered a surprising loss for Marton Fucsovics, who put Canadian Denis Shapovalov on the list of losers on day one – another new signing.

And the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who won Melburn’s heart last year with his breakout semi-final, is now in the third round after the departure of Philipp Kohlschreiber from Germany.

Sweet victory for Caroline Wozniacki

The career of the former Australian Open winner is in full swing. It was the last time at this tournament before hanging up the racket.

In a classic car performance, the former number 1 in the world retired to dismantle the fast-growing Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska 7-5 7-5 in a two-hour affair.

Wozniacki immediately fell back 5-1 when her opponent, who is known for swinging freely, painted the lines and scored 23 winners.

Wozniacki’s athleticism relied on her counter-style, allowing her to return to the match and win the next six games and the set.

A similar story unfolded in the second set when Yastremska took a 3-0 lead before Wozniacki closed the ledger and eventually won the match with her sixth match ball.

“She came out flying, hit so hard and precisely and I just didn’t know what to do. Then she started making a few more mistakes and I got a little more depth on the ball,” said Wozniacki.

At the other end of the age spectrum, the teen sensation Coco Gauff showed mental strength beyond her years because she defeated the Romanian Sorana Cirstea with 4: 6: 6: 3: 7: 5.

Her compelling ability to take control of players many years older made her a household name last year at Wimbledon, where she defeated Venus Williams on the way to round four.

And despite her young career, she has become a clear crowd favorite in Melbourne, which is evident in the scenes of the pandemonium after her victory.

“Seriously, you cheered me on in this match, you really made me believe and it’s really emotional because I never thought it would happen,” said Gauff, wiping away the tears.

See twice?

The Sartorialists were brought into high gear on Monday after the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov started his Australian Open campaign in a chaos that could only be described.

Two days later, his Jackson Pollock-like costume received a lot of applause – and ridicule – when he entered Margaret Court Arena to face American Tommy Paul, according to Christopher Clarey of the New York Times.

And just to make the situation even more hysterical? Paul was wearing the exact same shirt. Even the chair umpire couldn’t help but feel sorry for them.

