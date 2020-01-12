Barty appreciates the precious time in Brisbane court and the double final loss

“I wouldn’t play if I didn’t like it. I wouldn’t play if I didn’t like the people I play with. And of course it’s just nice to have a few matches because you don’t do that can replicate. ” what you’re putting pressure on, “said Barty.

Barbora Strycova and Su-Wei Hsieh celebrate their double victory in Brisbane. Photo credit: Getty

“You can’t do that in the last 30 or 40 minutes of this game in training. It’s nice to be early in the season, especially … I crave it. I love it.”

Barty’s crisp volleyball game and control of her backhand were in part a by-product of her double career, in which she first made her mark on the WTA tour.

“Doubles have always helped my singles throughout my career and vice versa. I have had several phases where my doubles have been doing better, my singles have been doing better, but they are definitely helping each other … so I think doubles will always be one Topic in my schedule, not every week, but I think I love playing it to let it go, “said Barty.

“I love getting out of here, you get the portion returns under pressure. Obviously you make the transition, but you still get court time, which is important.”

Barty will be the top seed in Adelaide in another deep tournament. She will undoubtedly long for a longer run in a single in a city where she played cricket, but not at her big tennis tournament.

“(I) look forward to coming to Adelaide. I was in Adelaide to play cricket but not to play tennis. So it will be nice to visit Memorial Drive as it is kind of new to me. Me looking forward to getting there and another strong field. “