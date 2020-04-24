Barton said Rangers could sue him if he revealed details of the explosive Warburton Summit – The Scottish Sun

JOEY BARTON has revealed that Rangers can sue him if he lifts the lid over his chest with Mark Warburton who sees him leaving Ibrox.

Former midfielder Gers has explained the circumstances surrounding his departure after a brief spell at the club.

Rangers failed Joey Barton to shake hands with former boss Mark Waburton at Ibrox

The former Manchester City, Newcastle and Burnley star arrived in Scotland during the summer of 2016 and is famous for saying he will be the best player in the country.

Then boss Mark Warburton put Merseyside’s experienced ace into his squad as they tried to launch a challenge to the Celtic champions after their Premiership return.

But their working relationship quickly became tense and eventually led to Barton’s premature departure from the Blues.

And speaking to the CFB Football Podcast, Barton has revealed that he could be threatened with legal action if he revealed the details of their crisis summit after a 5-1 pummeling at Celtic Park a few days earlier.

The midfielder in action for The Light Blues

He said: “There was no analysis as to why we were defeated by Celtic that day. He tried to sweep it under the carpet.

“We had a training session that day and it was the best training session I ever had at Rangers on Monday and Tuesday – it was at the right intensity.

“That’s at the right intensity because your senior players, like Kenny Miller, Andy Halliday and Lee Wallace are all hurt by the results and it clears all the bullshit.

“That’s right on the verge of going, but, for me, that’s how you practice at the elite level.

“You have to keep the power on the players just to keep from bubbling but it’s going well.

“Andy Halliday and I are in a separate team and he was not included from the weekend and was beaten 5-1 by Celtic.

“I’m definitely the same – so we had a good ding-dong during the match.

Mark Warburton spoke with Barton and fellow veteran Kenny Miller

“Some tackles are a fraction of a second late, you know, equivalent to a course for any valuable player.

“Andy and I have spoken about it – it almost became hot, but there are a few players in the middle and it will never become dust or anything like that.

“If you know your football and you know your players, you know it will never boil like that.

“But Warbs stopped the session and we went to the other end to do shooting practice around the edge of the box.

“Clint Hill shot from 12 yards when we just sent five goals at Celtic.

“These are people who don’t know what’s going on – so I walk out of the training ground and say ‘it’s a waste of time.

“Conducting crossing and shooting sessions won’t fix what’s wrong in that match, it is an amateur mindset.

“Warbs called me to his office after I showered. He said he didn’t tell me to leave the training session.

“I say ‘fair enough, that’s acceptable but I don’t accept that level of training.’

“I will not discuss everything because I have a problem with Rangers where they can sue me if I talk about what was said and what happened.

“That doesn’t cover me, Rangers, Mark Warburton or Davie Weir in any glory and those are things that have to remain behind closed doors.

“But, pretty much we have fundamental differences of opinion about the way forward and how the team should progress.

“I told Warbs where I thought he was and he clearly didn’t like it and any manager didn’t want to be talked to by players about that.

“I questioned why he didn’t have a playing career and I said a number of things that should not have been said.

“I know when I tell them that I or he is leaving – there is no way we can both get through this in harmony together.

“I am quite calm with that because of the conflict that needs to be resolved. We have a previous argument about the Lescott situation – I really have to leave at that time and if I look back I have to go because it is a precursor to what happened.

“But because I said I would be the best player in Scotland and in our next few matches we had Celtic, I felt that if I left then I called Warburton’s lack of ability as an excuse for people in Scotland to say I was a *** and I escaped from the Old Firm game.

“The game worsened me and Warbs so the board had to make a decision and they really chose Warburton.

“I was made a scapegoat, criminals – they got rid of me from the football club. Luckily for me I still have enough credibility with Burnley to show that I haven’t finished as a player.”

