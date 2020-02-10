BART launches new ambassador program in response to concerns about passenger safety

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Passengers on BART trains can come across new travel companions: BART ambassadors.

A total of 10 ambassadors will walk in teams of two on seven days a week from 2:00 p.m. until midnight, with additional coverage on Saturdays.

The pilot program, which will start on Monday, is designed to help ensure passenger safety and help with problems during commuting.

“Our ambassadors will serve as additional eyes and ears on trains,” said Lateefah Simon, president of the BART board. “It is a promising, unique program at BART that offers an inviting presence that focuses on customer service and curbs inappropriate behavior.”

The ambassadors were trained on various topics, including de-escalation and anti-bias training. They are hired by community service providers from the BART Police Department who are not sworn-in personnel and who perform a variety of police services.

“This team will consist of police officers and will be trained to give our drivers on trains a sense of security and avert crime,” said interim chief Ed Alvarez.

They will respond to questions, complaints, or customer service requests. They will also carry radios to report security concerns or call a police officer if enforcement is required.

Ambassadors will wear uniforms that are different from police or fare controller uniforms.

The two-man teams will concentrate their patrols on the Transbay corridor between St. 12 in Oakland and Civic Center Station in San Francisco, which is the busiest section of the system, according to BART.

During the evening shuttle service, the ambassadors will expand their supply areas along the Coliseum Station to Union City and Walnut Creek to Pittsburg / Bay Point.

The BART Board approved funding for the six-month pilot program in January, which costs $ 690,000.

