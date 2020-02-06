Barrymore: the Body in the Pool Channel 4: broadcast date, time, review, true story

The case of Stuart Lubbock, found dead in the swimming pool of TV presenter Michael Barrymore in 2001, was one of the most outrageous news stories of the early 21st century.

And tonight, Channel 4 is broadcasting a one-off documentary that explores the matter – which remains unresolved almost two decades later.

What is Barrymore: the Body in the Pool about?

In the early hours of March 31, 2001, Essex emergency services were called to say that a body had been found in Michael Barrymore’s pool – one of the most popular artists in Britain at the time.

Every detail of the story was studied by the media, but 19 years later death remains unexplained. This documentary looks at the full story, with contributions from Stuart’s family, detectives, forensic pathologists, and eyewitnesses, to investigate what happened that night at Barrymore’s home in Essex – and the events that followed.

Is there a review from Radio Times?

There is certainly – Radio Times critic Alison Graham had this to say about the long documentary:

It destroyed anything but Barrymore’s television career, pushed him into the wilderness of show business for years, and left Lubbock’s family desperate and desperate for answers. To this day, Stuart’s death remains unexplained. This long documentary with the 999 call that prompted the investigation appeals to those involved in the investigation, including detectives, pathologists and eye witnesses. There are also contributions from the van Lubbock family.

When is Barrymore: the Body in the Pool on TV?

The 110-minute documentary is broadcast Thursday, February 6 at 9 p.m. on channel 4.

The show is then repeated on 4Seven at different times during the following week, while it is also made available for display on All4.