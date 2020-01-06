Barris Kustom 1955 Chevrolet Aztec Hot Rod is undeniably Bonkers

Loading...

A 1955 Chevrolet “Aztec” is auctioned off by Mecum Auctions and although this particular car is not familiar to many readers, it has an interesting story behind it.

The history of this Chevrolet begins when it was bought new in 1955 by Bill Carr, 26. Carr was a close friend of George Barris who owned Barris Kustom, and the duo quickly began to personalize the vehicle, including shaving off the hood and trunk emblems and ornaments.

In no time, the car’s suspension was lowered, distinctive scoops were added above the headlights, new fender skirts were installed, and the car received new Packard taillights.

Dissatisfied, Carr contacted an experienced sheet metal worker named Bill DeCarr (unrelated) who had worked at Barris Kustom for several years. The car was finally adorned with all-new body panels and quad headlights from a 1957 Mercury Turnpike Cruiser. Other modifications included a pair of 1953 Studebaker lower grille pans.

The car was exhibited at a series of events shortly after its completion, including the Elegance Custom Car where it won 1st place. It was also exhibited at the Detroit Autorama in 1959 before being bought by the current owner in 1990 who ordered a five-year restoration on the car which was completed in 1999.

This restoration helped restore the exterior to almost new condition. In addition, extensive work was carried out throughout the cabin with a white and orange coating adorning almost all surfaces.

