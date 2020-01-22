(Screenshot from the video on Sen. Barrasso’s Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo. – Senator John Barrasso said the Republicans would be “impartial” in impeaching President Donald Trump.

According to Barrasso, witnesses no longer have to be heard in the proceedings. Democrats claim in their impeachment notice “that the evidence against President Trump is overwhelming.”

“If that were true, why do the Democrats say the Senate needs to hear more witnesses?” Barrasso said on Facebook.

According to the Associated Press, the Senate passed a “per party pivot” resolution on Wednesday stating that witnesses “should not be called until both sides bring their cases to the impeachment process.”

Barrasso continued to portray Republicans as objective and Democrats as partisans.

“The House Democrats’ process was a cover-up,” said Barrasso. “Ours will be transparent. Their process was blindly partisan. Ours will be impartial. Your process has been rigged. Ours will be fair. “