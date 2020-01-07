Barrasso is not concerned that the death of the Iranian general could lead to war

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – John Barrasso, Wyoming senator, supports President Donald Trump’s decision to authorize an airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Barrasso reiterated his support on Tuesday January 7th after appearing in Fox News’ America’s Newsroom.

“The president made the right decision and saved American lives,” said Barrasso on Facebook.

In the Fox interview, Barrasso said that Iran had organized eleven attacks and one American had been killed in the past two months, adding that Soliemani was becoming “braver”.

“We know that he was a war criminal and it was the right decision,” he said to the hosts.

When asked whether he was concerned that Soliemani’s murder could lead to a “major conflict”, Barrasso said that it was not.

“No, I’m not, we don’t want war,” he said.

Barrasso said it was important that the US could negotiate from a “position of strength” and added that Trump’s decision would put the country in that position.

US officials are reportedly preparing for a possible retaliation by Iran against an American military commander and are warning Middle Eastern ships of possible Iranian actions.

Wyoming’s US representative, Liz Cheney, said last week that she supported President Donald Trump’s decision to approve the strike.

Wyoming House Representative Tyler Lindholm was concerned about the murder on January 3.

“The biggest question of the day is whether the assassination of Soleimani will endanger the lives of every American soldier and diplomat in the region,” Lindholm said on Facebook. “I pray that the right choice has been made and that this will not widen the Middle East war.”

Oil prices rose on Friday due to concerns that the airstrike might trigger a response from Iran, according to the Associated Press.

China, Russia and France were concerned about the murder and the possible impact on world politics.

