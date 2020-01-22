Barr appoints members of the President's Law Enforcement Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General William Barr appointed 18 law enforcement officers to a presidential commission on Wednesday to find ways to reduce crime and increase respect for the law.

The last Presidential Law Enforcement Commission was established in 1965, and one of its recommendations led to the creation of the 911 national emergency number.

Members of the new commission include senior federal law enforcement officers, including the FBI’s deputy director and incumbent director of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Bureau, as well as police chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors, and ordinary officials from around the world.

The Commission will investigate how mental illness, drug abuse and homelessness affect law enforcement. How can police departments improve community relationships? How can agencies hire and retain more officials? how technological changes affect the police; and how to best address issues such as the opioid epidemic, cybercrime, and the struggle for guarantee-safe encryption.

“It is the rule of law that is fundamental to ensuring freedom and security, and it is our more than 900,000 women and men who work every day to uphold the rule of law,” said Barr.

Barr also highlighted what he called “a worrying pattern of cynicism and disrespect to law enforcement.” The attorney general also noted a decrease in the number of police officers hired and bound and an increase in the number of law enforcement officers killed.

“All Americans should agree that no one wins if trust between the police and the community they serve breaks down. We have to deal with the divide, ”said Barr.

