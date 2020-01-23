Barnsley Resort Locally Supplies Everything From Food to Murder

Once we discovered the blood stains on the kitchen floor, things got a lot better.

The evening had already been enjoyable, with a catered dinner in a renovated 19th century mansion in the hills of northwest Georgia. The house we occupied – built by a wealthy English cotton broker Godfrey Barnsley for his fiancée from Savannah in the 1840s – had long since crumbled and then been partially restored. Even now, it is missing a roof, but it serves well as a romantic setting for receptions and weddings.

The old estate is now part of the Barnsley Resort, a sprawling getaway spanning over 3,000 acres in Adairsville, Georgia, about 60 miles outside of Atlanta, which includes golf, horse riding, and trapping , hunting, boating, swimming and fine dining. I’m sure I may have inadvertently omitted something from this list, but suffice it to say that if you can’t find a way to pass the time in this luxury retreat, you’re not trying.

Beast Travel Digest

Get the whole world in your inbox.

The food is worth presenting. Whether it’s take-out breakfasts or good sit-down meals at two great restaurants, Barnsley takes pride in their food, and that isn’t wrong. The resort’s magicians cook what they can and source locally for the rest. If you have honey on your cookies, it is likely that the honey comes from the Barnsley hives. The mushrooms in your salad started the day in the nearby woods. Much on the menus has a southern flavor, but it’s higher than hick.

The complex is just over two decades old, but it looks older. This is largely due to thoughtful landscaping and even more thoughtful architecture. It was only recently that the complex added a building similar to a hotel. Until then, guests were confined to cottages that can be rented in their entirety or by the bedroom – the innovative design allows guests private entrances and shared common areas. The cottages are designed in the style made famous by 19th century landscape and architect Andrew Jackson Downing, who is often cited as one of the first architects to develop a recognizable American style. Jackson-inspired cottages nestle in the landscape as if they have been there for a century or more.

The Barnsley Resort may not have the pedigree of old Southern retreats like the Greenbriar or the Grove Park Inn, places with the patina of time that families from the South have returned for generations of summer and vacation. But Barnsley is just as comfortable. It’s not difficult to stay busy there, but it’s just as easy to hang out. You can even free your children without worrying about their safety, as cars are prohibited from most terrains. And like these venerable pillars of the getaway elsewhere in the South, Barnsley has a strong sense of history and a sense of place.

Which brings us back to the old Barnsley mansion which gives the station its name and lots of character. Behind every great fortune, writes Balzac, hides a great crime. But sometimes the crime comes to the end of the story. Anyway, that’s how it happened at the old place in Barnsley.

The house and its beautiful French gardens have always had a troubled history, where each good fortune seemed to be countered by a setback and sometimes more than one.

In the first half of the 19th century, Godfrey Barnsley made a fortune by exporting cotton to his native England, married in the high society of Savannah, then carved a 10,000 acre property on land from which the Amerindians had been removed. in the northwestern part of Georgia.

An old Cherokee warned Barnsley not to rely on what the old man’s tribe had considered sacred land, but Barnsley ignored this warning. Inspired by Downing’s ideas, Barnsley designed the sumptuous Woodlands villa (with indoor plumbing and hot and cold water) and elaborate gardens for his sick wife, hoping that the northern climate would improve his fragile health. But before the house was finished, Julia Barnsley died. A decade and a half later, the Civil War destroyed most of Godfrey’s cotton operations, and reconstruction almost completed it. Life on the estate has become an arduous thing, and stories have circulated about Barnsley’s daughter rummaging in the fields for food, stories that, years later, would have enchanted and inspired the Atlanta novelist Margaret Mitchell.

It should be emphasized that Barnsley and his relatives were not clichés Gone with the Wind. According to his neighbors, the English-speaking landowner treated the few slaves he owned (generally acquired as essential elements of other commercial transactions) as if they were servants, which made the inhabitants furious. He insisted on excellent accommodation for white and black hands and refused to break up the families. Judging by the appalling standards of his time and place, he was a delusional extremist.

Barnsley died in 1873, but not before being trapped in the fashion of spiritism that swept the nation in the mid-19th century. He was convinced that he could communicate with his deceased wife, whose presence, some swear, still haunts the manor and the grounds. Indeed, a melancholy penchant for the spirit world infected a number of descendants of Barnsley until the 20th century.

Haunted or not, Barnsley’s estate has never escaped the model of success and failure. There have been great victories: the family’s success with peach orchards has inspired their neighbors so much that the region has become the fishing capital of the world for four decades. But the losses continued to make it a zero-sum game: in the early 20th century, a tornado ripped the roof off the mansion and damaged the house so badly that the family then lived in an adjacent building that housed what used to be the manor. cooked. And it was there, in 1935, that Preston Saylor shot and killed his brother Harry.

The Saylor brothers, a sort of act of Jacob and Esau, were the great-grandchildren of Godfrey Barnsley. Preston was a huge man, extremely strong and gifted enough to make his living as a boxer for a few years. He fought under the name of K.O. Dugan, and he accumulated 125 victories. But when his boxing career fell back, he returned to Georgia to find that his brother mismanaged the family property, at least according to Preston’s way of thinking. The brothers argued over everything, including the family ghosts (Harry and his mother, Addie, believed it, Preston didn’t). At one point, Harry helped his notoriously violent brother to be interned in the state mental asylum in 1933.

After Preston’s release a few months later, relations between the two continued to deteriorate, culminating in a heated argument on the night of November 5, 1935, during which Preston chased Harry around the house, shooting him with an automatic pistol until a shot caught Harry in the chest, after which he collapsed and died in his mother’s arms.

Much of this saga was passed on during this dinner, a handful of us attended last fall in the twilight remains of the old mansion (much more history can be found in the a highly entertaining Barnsley family story, Barnsley Gardens at Woodlands: The Illustrious Dream by Clent Coker, the official historian of the Barnsley Resort). As soon as the dessert was finished, we rushed to the scene of the murder. The kitchen building is now a museum filled with Barnsley family artifacts (the family’s hand-hewn wooden washing machine; a portrait of Julia Barnsley’s dog, tangible proof that the Barnsleys were indeed quite wealthy at one point to order oil paintings from their pets).

And there, we found the proof of the fratricide: a dark spot on the ground, enclosed by a wooden barrier decorated with a metal plate which reads as follows: “ BLOOD SPOTS OF BLOOD INJURY TO HARRY SAYLOR BY KO DUGAN 11-5-35. Nothing calms the mind and erases any frivolous temptation towards the camp, like a bloodstain on the ground.

The small museum is full of family items, but they represent only a fraction of family items, most of which, along with the house and the land, were auctioned off in 1942 to settle family debts. By the time Preston was released from prison a year later, his mother was dead and the family home was owned by strangers. He walked away and never returned.

The Barnsley family saga has something for everyone. Noble civil war officers on both sides of the conflict fought to save the house and its occupants from destruction and pillage. One of them married Godfrey’s daughter before being killed by a tree that fell a few years after the war. A few decades later, a tall, skinny man with a black mustache arrived at the estate and took up work as a field assistant. But he was not really an ordinary worker. He was a mineralogist and inventor and was interested in the mining possibilities of the property. But while B.F.A. Saylor was surely an opportunist, his deception did not hide a dark heart. He too would get married in the family and he did a lot to keep the family and its lands intact, although here too, the family saga unfolded faithfully: it was during Saylor’s tenure that the tornado would destroy the old mansion. Cotton tycoons, dashing soldiers, mysterious stranger – the Barnsley saga even has its own prince.

In 1988 Prince Hubertus Fugger of Bavaria (if we are talking about pedigree, you should know that when the Medicis ran out of steam, the Fuggers took over) started to buy Barnsley’s lands and to restore the gardens and the house . A decade later, he opened Barnsley Resort on what represents about a third of the original estate of Godfrey Barnsley. Now, it is a peaceful and bucolic place that gives almost no idea of ​​the tragedies, big and small, that have struck the family who have risked so much to sculpt a kingdom out of the desert.

But the evidence is there, if you want to look. And if that seems to insist too long on the sordid side of things, the only answer is that it is a big part of the story. The people behind Barnsley Resort recognize this because they did everything they could to anchor their property at a specific time and place.

Consider what might have happened if Prince Hubertus had not been enchanted enough by the location to start buying land four decades ago. The answer is simple: nothing. After all, the northwest corner of Georgia was not crying out for a resort. And even if one of the hotel companies that ran so many similar places elsewhere in the country had developed the property, it is a safe bet that they would not have started by recreating from scratch the elaborate gardens of Godfrey Barnsley neither would have paid to resuscitate his ruined mansion. The passion to link the refined cuisine to the agricultural character of the region probably would not have unfolded as it did. There would be no Barnsley family museum and probably no Andrew Jackson Dowling cottages. All of these things were optional. You could make money without them. But these are the things that make the place unique.

It is nice to realize that some stories have a happy ending, that there is a change of luck, for places as for people.

You can’t help but wonder, however, as you stroll down the resort’s well-kept alleys, what could have happened if Godfrey Barnsley had paid more attention to this old Cherokee who had warned the intruder from the field. Even if you don’t believe in ghosts, it’s a haunting question.

.