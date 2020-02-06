Barnes & Noble “Diverse” Covers “Get This Wrong,” says Black author: NPR

Barnes & Noble has canceled its plans for Black History Month, according to online criticism, to republish classic novels with cover motifs in which characters are portrayed as people of color.

“There are so many ways to do it right, they had to look for a way to do it wrong.”

That’s L. L. McKinney’s response to Barnes & Noble’s Diverse Editions campaign. McKinney’s most recent book, A Dream So Dark, is a sequel to A Blade So Black, a contemporary retelling of Alice in Wonderland with a black female lead.

The bookstore chain announced this month that they will release classic books with new covers that reinterpret the protagonists as characters of color. Among them were Frankenstein, Peter Pan and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde – almost all books by white authors that deal with characters that were believed to be white.

Black authors have turned to Twitter to voice their criticism of the project. Many of them, including McKinney, called it “literary Blackface”.

Barnes & Noble posted a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, the day the book covers were due to be displayed in their Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, saying they would no longer continue the campaign.

In the statement, the chain said: “It was a project that was inspired by school collaboration and was created in part to raise awareness and discussion during Black History Month, in which Barnes & Noble’s businesses are based on nationally, a large selection of books to celebrate will highlight black history and great literature by color writers. “

But what was meant as a celebration of diversity at the start of Black History Month became a moment when black writers weren’t part of the celebration.

Of the 12 books selected for the campaign, only one was written by a black author – the Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas.

“It’s still a story of a white writer with a white character told about the white look,” says McKinney. “And none of this has changed in the content of the story itself. You basically just cover it up to celebrate the diversity.” But many of us felt that you were just trying to take advantage of the fact that it was Black History Month, and now black and brown faces suddenly sell books. In meetings, he said, ‘Yes, you can’t have black people on that Lay a blanket. It won’t sell the book. ‘ “

What Barnes & Noble might have done instead

Black people, that’s the beginning and the end of it. If you want to deal with classics, we recommend classics from black and brown authors. Like Zora Neale Hurston. Toni Morrison. Give their cover updates and put them on your tables. Or if you want to do this to connect with the ideas of the classic canon, we write reimaginations and retellings and immerse ourselves in the narratives of these stories. Like pride and prejudice. Like Alice in Wonderland. Like the Wizard of Oz. We do, so introduce these books if that’s the angle you want to go.

About diversity in book publishing

Nobody believes that they can make mistakes at this level. Such mistakes in particular. Because if you thought this could happen, you would have things and people in place to prevent it, right? I was that person, you know, that one black voice, that one colored person in the room, or maybe there are two or three of us who say, maybe that’s not a good idea. But then we’re shouted down or talked about, so it rolls out. This definitely means that there were no colored people in the room to make these decisions. And if they were, nobody would listen to them.

On presentation

If you want good representation, let these people speak for themselves. You set up the microphone, you check the levels, you bring everything together, and then you get out of the way. Especially if you are someone who has the resources for it. And then we can take it from there. That is what I think is a good representation. It mainly comes from the churches trying to be represented because nobody knows it like we do, right?

There are people who do the job and take care and do the research. They are very sensitive to nature, not only for the representation, but also for the context of the bad representation that lies before it. Because you’re not just representing us right now, are you? You are fighting against this story, which has been developed for decades, and people don’t even take it into account. They just say, “Oh, well, let me write that down and get it out.” And maybe I am not playing with this sharp thing that people are aware of at the moment, but you miss the connotation, as you may know, from decades ago, which is still very much felt in our community. So I think that good representation happens when we can take the microphone.

This story was produced for the radio by Justine Kenin and adapted for the web by Brianna Scott.