Barnes and Noble suspends the “various editions” collection amidst play

Taking into account its own diversity issues, the literary world attempted a misguided push toward increasing diversity – accompanied by indignation, bewilderment and a canceled event.

Earlier this week, AM New York reported that Barnes and Noble collaborated with Penguin Random House and TBWA / CHIAT / DAY, a division of the TBWA Worldwide advertising agency, to compile a collection of new “culturally diverse” covers for classical books, which would be available for purchase at the New York bookseller’s Fifth Avenue location.

Synchronized “Various editions”, the collection would contain new cover images with people of color for the following books:

But after brewing a backlash on social media, Barnes & Noble said Thursday in an e-mail statement that it would make it to the collection, which would also contain a window for the books at its Fifth Avenue location.

Barnes & Noble also shared on Twitter that it would cancel the accompanying Various Editions event.

“We recognize the voices that have raised concerns about the Various Editions project in our Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue store and have decided to suspend the initiative,” said Barnes & Noble in the statement. “The covers are not a substitute for black voices or color writers, whose work and voices deserve to be heard.”

The statement went on: “The booksellers who defended this initiative were so convinced that it would help stimulate involvement with these classic titles. It was a project inspired by our work with schools and was partly created to raise awareness and To increase discussion during Black History Month, which Barnes & Noble stores nationwide, continues to emphasize a wide selection of books in honor of black history and great literature by color writers. ”

Prior to the cancellation of the collection, Twitter users, including writers, were not satisfied with the first announcement. Many felt that the covers were just another example of the publishing house trying to promote “various” stories without incorporating the voices and stories of color authors.

This … feels like a failure. You put me on the cover to make money, but I’m not on the pages? Promote INCLUSIVITY and support non-white authors, howbowdah instead. https://t.co/8isEfbTjKZ

– Bethany C. Morrow (@BCMorrow) 5 February 2020

Others, including Roxane Gay, saw the move so misleading to be laughable, make jokes, and confuse the announcement.

L.L. McKinney, a writer behind the Nightmare-Verse series, a retelling of Alice in Wonderland with a black Alice, responded to an announcement about the “Various Editions” collection with information about one of her books.

In a statement sent to Mashable by e-mail, McKinney explained her views on the announcement of the covers.

“Taking these stories and applying these covers is essentially literary blackface. The content is no different at all, they do not reflect the lives of the people where B&N (Barnes & Noble) tries, very badly, to make contact with, “McKinney said. “Race is a lens that changes how the world is viewed, how you deal with it. Here they have transformed this very integral aspect of our lives into literal shop windows.”

The announcement of now-drawn covers came at a time of reckoning for the publishing industry, following recent criticism that brought to light what some considered the industry’s hollow lip service for diversity and inclusion.

For example, recently Oprah Book Club pick, American Dirt, got its own share in slack. The criticism of the book, initially focused on what some considered to be stereotypical portraits of Mexico, later grew to an even greater criticism of the lack of diversity of the publishing industry and the circumstances that allowed the white author of the book to receive the platform that she did.

On February 3, the # DignidadLiteraria movement, led by American Dirt critics, announced that MacMillan Publishers, the publisher behind the book, would significantly increase Latinx representation, from authors to staff, after meeting #DignidadLiteraria.

